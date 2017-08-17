PAL offers 50% discount for Wi-fi onboard service

After enabling international passengers to surf the Internet for 30 minutes or 15 MB for free, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) now allows passengers to surf longer for the rest of their journey at 50-percent off on myPAL Wi-fi upgrade plans.

“The free Wi-fi offer was very well received when we first launched it for a limited period. We are very proud to be the first airline in Asia to offer free Wi-fi onboard for all passengers traveling on international flights that are equipped with the service”, PAL President and COO Jaime J. Bautista said.

“We continuously work toward addressing our passengers’ needs and have also come up with more affordable renewal price plans and, soon, access to high-speed Internet even while flying at 30,000 feet. This latest offering, which enables customers to stay connected inflight, is the airline’s way of demonstrating its ‘heartfelt’ service philosophy,” he added.

Each subscription plan is tailored to suit different usage needs of the passengers, beginning with the basic $5 for 35 MB. The $20 plan for 150 MB is suited for those who need more usage.

The service offering forms part of the airline’s customer-centric initiatives in line with its goal of becoming a five-star full-service national carrier of the Philippines, the airline of choice in all markets it serves and a source of pride for Filipinos everywhere.