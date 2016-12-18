PAL launches Cebu-SG flights

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) lauded the recent launch of direct flights between Cebu and Singapore by Philippine Airlines (PAL).

The new route was formally launched on December 16 with Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo leading the send-off ceremony for the maiden flight to the Lion City at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime J. Bautista and other airline and airport officials joined Teo for

the ceremony.

“The lifeblood of Philippine tourism is connectivity. We are an archipelago and most of the tourists can reach us only by air,” Teo said at the launch of the new route. “That is why I consider initiatives like this as critical to the continuing development of our tourism market. We are opening more gateways and with it, wider access for visitors.”

The following day, a fully booked PAL PR518 left Singapore’s Changi International Airport for MCIA at 2:45 a.m., with mostly Filipinos onboard, who were going home for the Christmas holiday. The flight followed President Duterte’s departure for Manila after his two-day state visit to the city state, according to a news statement from the DOT.

For his part, Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Antonio Morales expressed hope that the new route “will entice Singaporean citizens and permanent residents to visit the Philippines,” as he described Duterte as an “effective tourism ambassador” with a strong following and appeal to many Singaporeans, including the city’s expatriate community.

The four-times weekly service (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) via PR517 departs Cebu at 10 p.m. and arrives in Singapore at 1:45 a.m. the following day. The return service via PR518 also flies four times a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), leaving Singapore at 2:45 a.m. and landing in Cebu at 6:40 a.m., according to PAL.

This is in addition to PAL’s regular Manila-to-Singapore route, which flies four times, daily.

Data from the DOT showed visitor arrivals from Singapore dipped by almost 2 percent to 133,431 from January to September 2016. Singapore tourists accounted for only 3 percent of total visitor arrivals for the period.

“Cebu is a premier city of the Visayas. Its continuing fame as a destination is unquestioned,” Teo said. “We now have the chance to make this not only a main tourist attraction—but also a major hub from which travelers can hop to as many destinations in the Visayas as possible.”

She also expressed confidence that the new Cebu-Singapore route would jump-start more local and international routes flying out of secondary and tertiary hubs of PAL.

Aside from the Cebu-Singapore flights, PAL also launched this year a Cebu-Los Angeles direct flight, Cebu-Caticlan and Cebu-Clark (via Caticlan). By the first quarter of 2017, PAL will also be flying from Clark to Davao and Cagayan, and to Incheon, South Korea.

In a separate news statement, PAL’s Bautista said “the Cebu hub allows passengers from other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao to hop to the Queen City of the South and fly direct to Singapore without having to fly to Manila. Passengers will also get to experience our trademark service with the Heart of the Filipino, on top of the modern amenities of our 199-seater A321s.”

Aside from PAL, other carriers that fly between Cebu and Singapore are Air Asia, Silk Air, Cebu Pacific and Tiger Airways. PAL’s new route brings the total number of flights from the MCIA to Changi to 31.

Image Credits: Photo courtesy Department of Tourism