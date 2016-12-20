PAL eyes Clark-Japan flights by 2017

CLARK International Airport—The nation’s flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), is looking to expand its operations at this airport beginning January next year, after officially starting its daily Clark-Caticlan flights last Friday.

“This will further develop Clark airport, as it now being prioritized by President Duterte to help decongest Metro Manila,” Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said during the formal launch of the PAL Clark-Caticlan flights here.

Tugade said he is now in talks with the Minister of Transportation of Japan and PAL officials for the establishment of Japan flights at this airport through Okinawa “that will provide more international service to our passengers, especially in Central and Northern Luzon.”

He said by January 1, 2017, PAL will start daily flights to Incheon in South Korea to further boost its connectivity throughout the world.

“We thank PAL and PAL Express for coming in Clark and rest assured, this administration will continue to develop Clark airport and attract more airlines to operate in the Civil Aviation Complex,” he said.

Tugade said PAL Express constitutes two-flight operations at Clark airport, where the local carrier will also introduce domestic flights such as Davao, Cebu, Busuanga, and Cagayan de Oro, by January 2017 as part of their commitment to transfer several flights at this airport.

Meanwhile, PAL Express Flight PR2371 with 76 passengers formally took off last Friday via Clark to Caticlan, signaling the start of their daily flights leading to the world-famous Boracay Island.

PAL Express President Bonifacio Sam said travelers from Central and Northern Luzon can now enjoy the beaches of Boracay and Cebu without having to endure the traffic gridlock in Metro Manila.

“This daily service to Caticlan marks the start of PAL developing Clark as another hub of operations,” he said. “After Caticlan, we plan to mount flights from here [Clark] to Davao, Busuanga, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro by next year,” Sam said.

He also said: “This is part of our commitment to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila. We recognize the potential of Clark as the country’s premier gateway, given the requisite infrastructure support.”

The PAL inaugural sendoff ceremonies were also attended by officials of the Department of Transportation and Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), headed by its officer-in-charge Alexander Cauguiran, who said, “PAL Express operations at Clark Airport will further boost the local economy and the communities surrounding Clark Freeport Zone.”

He also said CIAC will continue to support all the endeavors of PAL as this will further enhance the development of the Airport of the North.