PAL, Cebu Pacific both ready for passenger surge on Nov. 1

By Recto Mercene @rectomercene

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) is bracing for the expected surge of passengers traveling to the provinces during All Saints’ Day, while Cebu Pacific also said they are prepared to accept the influx of passengers.

Both PAL and Cebu Pacific have offered reduced fares a few months back that would take effect this October until the end of the year. The highly successful promotion had enticed many passengers, who are expected to turn up at the airport in time for the long weekend, starting October 28 to November 2.

PAL advises its passengers flying to various domestic points or abroad to allocate extra time in going to the airport due to heavy traffic around the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) four passenger terminals.





This is the same advice given out by the Manila International Airport Authority to all passengers, especially those bound for the Naia Terminal 3, where construction of the Skyway is going on.

PAL said it is dedicating more ground staff at Terminals 2 and 3 to assist passengers, as the flag carrier said its daily average of 130 flights is capable of accommodating the increased number of passengers.

PAL’s winter schedule will take effect on October 30. For any travel-related concerns, PAL advices their passengers to call their 24-hour reservations hotline—855-8888. Travel updates will also be posted on PAL’s Facebook page.