Paean to Ambassador ALC

By Judge Pedro T. Santiago (Ret.) / BusinessMirror Chairman of the Board and Ombudsman

Second of three parts

ONE time when he was constructing a building, he did not want to borrow so he offered his lot for sale at P5,000 per square meter. He said that, if you are going to put up a business and had to borrow, be sure it should earn for the amortizations and interests. Otherwise, don’t. The buyer bargained for P4,500. He got irked, knowing his price was reasonable. So he took a loan. After three years, he was able to pay the loan on the construction of the building, which was by then completed. The price of the lot he offered for sale at P 5,000 was sold at P80,000 per square meter!

I told him, “If you are looking for a miracle, don’t look elsewhere, your own life is a miracle. “Why such luck? Why so much blessings?”

One reason, I surmise, was his great love for his mother. When his mother was sick, he offered his own life before Jesus, the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, for his mother so that she might live. Though she finally died on December 4, 1962, his faith in God never wavered. He kept on going to Quiapo Church every Friday to the day he died on a Friday. Great was his love for mother that he named many of his buildings after her. Many of his children have the initial “D”. All that he wanted is simply to be remembered as a son who loves his mother dearly. To be an inspiration for all children to love their parents.

Another reason maybe for his blessings is his charities. Unheralded. He lived by his saying, “spread the sunshine.” On weekends his office would look like an asilo. Old folks from Namayan, Madaluyong, his place of origin and where he grew up in poverty, would get their “share of sunshine.” One time our parish priest approached me for a sponsorhip of pews (which I mistook for “fuse”). So I readily had him meet with theAmbassador. When they were talking, it was only then that I realized that the priest was asking for donation for pews or church seats. Amba just asked how much? When the priest finally caught up with his breath, he said P700,000. Amba immediately wrote a check. As I was escorting the priest out he said, “Kamuntik na akong himatayin. Ganyan pala ang kaibigan ninyo, nagbibigay agad.”

The ancient bells in the Basilica of Taal have not been heard for decades. Through the millions of donations of Amba, those bells are once again

ringing. Humbly he said: “I don’t claim to be a saint. I am a big sinner. But I want to serve my church. I don’t say no if it is for the church.” He has thousands of scholars, including children of his employees and others. Lately, he donated the pope mobiles, including the one he delivered to the Vatican.

Another virtue of Amba is his gratitude. One time, he asked me to give attention to a case before my court. Just that. He did not say which party he was interested in. He would tell me that he is not my friend if he asks me something that would compromise me. After I rendered a decision, he told me that the party who won was from whom he borrowed at interest whenever he fell short of capital in his pawnshop. When that man died, he gave his own mausoleum and gave sustenance to the old man’s widow until she also passed away.

Of friends, he was tenacious. His media people should know who his friends are. One time, his powerful and popular radio program was attacking a personality. He told them that the subject of their tirade is his friend. When they persisted, he removed them all. He told me that if you are afraid of your subordinates, you don’t deserve to be the boss. To him, no one is indispensable.

In my case, he worked hard to get my promotion to the Court of Appeals (CA). He got my appointment signed. But the CA was not for me. It was he who was so devastated and on the verge of tears. Though he did not enjoy traveling, he knew that I do. He traveled abroad many times. One time, when we were abroad, he was fuming mad because no one was answering the phone in his office. I reminded him that it was past midnightin the Philippines. He chuckled and went back to his favorite pastime—drinking. He would tell me that he loves to drink. But I would tell him that his drinks do not love him.

Even as a friend, I did not overlook his failings. Who does not have one? And I would tell him. He did not try to justify himself. But it seems that for his every fault he had a virtue to compensate. He may never be thebest of husbands, but certainly no child can ever have a better father than him. He may have a foul mouth, but his heart is sincere. He may overlook many things but he never forgets to help those in need. Even when hewanted revenge on the one he once loved who did him so much troubles, hurt and shame, yet he found forgiveness to that person.

And so I am not surprised that he was showered with so many blessings.

To be concluded