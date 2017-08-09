P16 billion in scholarship funds available for free college tuition

The chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday said the government will consolidate the various scholarship funds in the 2018 proposed national budget to bankroll the implementation of the free college education law.

National Unity Party Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles of Davao City said this would allow the government to raise P16 billion to implement Republic Act (RA) 10931 or Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Nograles added his committee, Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Patricia B. Licuanan and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Secretary-General Guiling A. Mamondiong have agreed to consolidate government-scholarship funds.

“Together with the Department of Budget and Management [DBM] and the CHED, we have achieved a breakthrough and managed to identify at least P16 billion that would be readily available in time for the first semester enrollment next year,” he said.

According to Nograles, various scholarships can be found in different State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), CHED, the departments of Health, Agriculture, Science and Technology (DOST), Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Tesda.

Earlier, the CHED estimated that at least P30 billion is needed to fund free education in SUCs.

Also, Nograles said his committee would look at the budget of underperforming agencies, underspending offices, unspent funds and unutilized funds in 2017 as possible another source of fund.

“What’s important right now is we know we have P16 billion and we have a source for this. If the required funding is over P16 billion, that’s when we will consider sourcing from departments and agencies that are underspending or underperforming,” he said.

“We will be consolidating all scholarship funds and spending them according to RA 10931 since this is the latest law that supersedes all other laws, and this law takes into consideration scholarships in SUCs, local universities and colleges [LUCs], technical vocational institutions [TVIs], and even private colleges and universities,” Nograles added. The lawmaker added the implementing rules and regulation (IRR) of the free college education law will be finished within 15 days.

“It was agreed during the meeting that [the] CHED and Tesda must come up with an accurate figure on the number of students who would benefit from the free higher-education law so that his panel can figure out how much is really needed to ensure its full implementation,” Nograles said.

“We still need to come up with the total number of students who will benefit from this law, taking into account that for college next school year, there will be many seniors and freshmen coming in but fewer sophomores and juniors because of the K to 12 Program. This final number will determine how much money is needed,” Nograles

said. He said students who will benefit from the law will be coming from 114 SUCs, 16 LUCs accredited by the CHED and 122 TVIs under Tesda.