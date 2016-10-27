P105 billion lost to income tax, VAT exemptions annually

The government is losing a total of P105 billion annually from leakages arising from the value-added tax (VAT) exemptions for senior citizens and tax holidays given to corporations, a huge revenue loss that the Department of Finance (DOF) seeks to recover through its proposed tax-reform package.

At the International Tax Forum on Thursday held at the Manila Peninsula Hotel in Makati City, Finance Undersecretary Antonette C. Tionko said among the primary goals of the department’s proposed comprehensive tax-reform program is to plug the said leakages and correct inequitable fiscal incentives by making the current tax system simpler, fairer and more efficient.

An estimated P5 billion is lost annually from senior citizens’ VAT-exemption privilege, while an average of P100 billion is lost from from the tax holidays given to corporations annually.

The DOF-proposed tax-reform package aims to correct the anomaly of the Philippines imposing one of the highest tax rates in Asia, yet having among the lowest revenue collections.





She said the government plans to increase revenues by correcting these inefficiencies and inequities in the system and by expanding the narrow tax base, in which collections from the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) 2,300 largest taxpayers comprise already half of the country’s entire revenue base.

“We submit that tax-policy reform is needed to achieve a simpler, fairer and more efficient tax system characterized by low rates and a broad base. This diverges from the inequitable, complex and inefficient system that we are currently faced with. And, you know, this results into having some of the highest tax rates in Asia, here in the Philippines, and lower collections,” said Tionko, who heads the DOF’s Revenue Operations Group.

The annual tax forum aims to gain insights from economists and finance experts on relevant issues on tax policy and administration, focusing on policy tools to enhance economic development. The forum serves as an opportunity to discuss and share best practices on prevailing tax policies and administrative issues in the context of reducing inequality and ensuring inclusive growth.

Tionko explained that, besides raising enough revenues to bankroll programs to ensure inclusive growth, the Duterte administration also plans to utilize the additional funds collected to expand subsidies and targeted programs for the poor, explaining that the subsidies will help cushion the marginal sector from the impacts of the tax-rate adjustments that the DOF is proposing as part of its comprehensive tax-reform plan.

“No less than the World Bank’s chief economist for poverty reduction, Rogier Van Den Brink, said at the last business forum here in Manila that the country’s cash-transfer program, currently considered the biggest in the world, has been able to support income growth in the lowest income brackets at a pace much faster than higher income groups. And if this trend is sustained, the GDP growth of 6 percent per year would be enough to double per-capita income within a decade, five times in two decades, and by 11 times in three decades,” she added.

However, she pointed out that Van Den Brink’s assumptions did not take into account the Duterte administration’s plan to increase the amount for conditional cash transfers (CCTs) and incorporate training and livelihood programs for beneficiaries as part of the first package of tax reforms it has submitted in September to Congress for approval.

According to the DOF, among the offsetting measures proposed by the first tax-reform package is the expansion of the VAT base by trimming the numerous exemptions in the system that have been subject to abuse.

“For instance, we estimate that we lose about P5 billion on leakages from the exemptions granted to senior citizens,” Tionko said.

The leakage-prone VAT system should be reconfigured and, instead, social-protection coverages should be put in place in the form of CCTs.

“We’re thinking that it would be more prudent to increase the coverage of social protection, perhaps, through targeted cash transfers or higher pensions,” Tionko said.

Tionko also pointed out that the DOF is studying how it can improve the current system of corporate taxation, “where foregone revenues are estimated at almost P50 billion per year on income-tax holidays, and another P50 billion in the special rate regime among large firms.”

She explained that the tax leakages stem from a fiscal-incentive system that is not time-bound, which leads to “severe inequity.”

“For example, manufacturing companies in the special zones pay just one-third of what companies outside the zones pay. Special manufacturing firms pay P8 per P1,000 of revenues, while regular manufacturing firms pay P23 per P1,000 of revenues. The same trend is also seen in the services sector. At a standard cost of P25 million per kilometer for a two-lane road, that P100 billion translates to about 4,000 kilometers of new roads every year,” she said.

Tionko noted that attaining the Duterte administration’s goal of raising the average incomes for many Filipinos, with the end-goal of transforming the Philippines into a high middle-income country by 2022, is premised on achieving sustainable economic growth that requires consistent job creation.

“Gearing fiscal policy toward inclusive growth is doable, and the administration is doing its part to achieve its goal. Of course, we are aware that there will be obstacles and roadblocks ahead, but rest assured we will continue to champion improvements in our tax-reform and tax-administration agenda in order to better serve our countrymen,” she added.

Based on the DOF’s tax-policy presentation, the government’s tax-reform goal for 2019 is to raise P600 billion in revenues, or 3 percent of GDP, to help fund the programs of the Duterte administration. It is expected that P400 billion in revenues will be coming from the implemented tax-policy reforms, while P200 billion will be from the proper implementation of tax-administration reforms. The BIR and the Bureau of Customs are the primary agencies that will implement revenue-generating programs.