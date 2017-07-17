P.U.V. Modernization Program Phase 2 likely done by Q3

The Department of Finance (DOF) said the government is targeting to finish within the year the route-rationalization study, which is an important aspect of the Duterte administration’s Public-Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

“By the third or fourth quarter, we will come out with the route-rationalization study, which will determine the most effective way to address the growing demand of commuters,” Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick T. Chua told the BusinessMirror.

Chua said this is the next important step following the signing of the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) under the PUV Modernization Program by the Department of

Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTRFB) on June 19.

The PUV Modernization Program of the government aims to enhance commuter experience by upgrading PUVs to meet safety, energy and emission standards by overhauling the public- transportation system.

The OFG is the first step in implementing the PUV Modernization Program, which introduces reforms in the granting of franchises by implementing new route-planning rules and improved standards for operators and vehicles.

A budget of P494 million was proposed for the conduct of route rationalization under the PUV program under the General Appropriations Act, according to the DOF. The department estimates that the entire program will cost around P417.3 billion over the next five years.

Under the budget scheme, an estimated P17.3 billion would be earmarked from the first package of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP); P8 billion as equity subsidy contribution of the DOTr for the procurement of new jeepneys and P3.9 billion from the Office of Transport Cooperatives; P4.5 billion for the training assistance of the LTFRB and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority; and P332 million for the management of the program.

“Unfortunately, all jeeps will not remain jeeps because that is not the best way to manage the congestion problem, some will have to convert to minibuses or buses. But the first opportunity will be given to jeepney drivers to form cooperatives so that they can get franchisors,” he added.

The Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) will provide credit of up to 95 percent for the cost of the jeepneys, with the government shouldering 10 percent. The LandBank has already established a P1-billion credit facility to bankroll the project.

“There are three things that are needed for this program to work: the first one is the OFG, [the second is] the route- rationalization study, which will determine the most effective way to address the growing demand of commuters; and the third is basically we will work with the law-enforcement agencies to make sure that the jeepney drivers are also treated well, so that no one takes advantage of this complicated system,” he said.

Chua added that it will take some time before the program really takes effect, as there are a lot of revisions needed to overhaul the complicated transport system in the country.

“It will take a bit of time, to be honest. One way to make it fast is to go back and change all the bad rules that are creating this bad system. That’s why the LTFRB decided to issue a new OFG to replace all the complicated rules. The first thing we need to do is clean up the rules so that no one will take advantage. Now that will not be sufficient. What will be sufficient is that, over time, we will work on the executional problems,” Chua said.

But with President Duterte’s strong political will, he said the government is hopeful that overhauling the complicated transportation system in the country will happen at a much faster pace. “I saw what the President did in Davao, and I hope he can use that political will to do it for the country,” he added.

At present, an estimated 220,000 jeepneys can be found within the whole country, with an estimated 70,000 coming from Metro Manila. Around 12 million people comprise the daytime population of Metro Manila.

“Metro Manila is now a 12-million daytime population. What that means is that we need a public transport system that can carry half of that population every day. I would surmise that each train system, if I look at the original plan, it requires seven public mass-transit systems. So if one costs P170 billion, then we are looking at P1 trillion maybe only for public transport in Metro Manila,” Chua said.