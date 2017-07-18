‘P-Noy administration failed to attain nearly half of development goals’

The Aquino administration missed nearly half of the 190 targets specified in its socioeconomic blueprint, dubbed as the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2011-2016, according to a report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PDP 2011-2016 had 190 targets, of which only 148 had 2016 data. Of this figure, data from the PSA showed that 90 targets were not met, while 58 were attained.

“The statistical indicators in the PDP 2011-2016 released by the PSA clearly show the complexity of catalyzing growth and development,” National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon told the BusinessMirror via e-mail.

Edillon said there were a number of factors that prevented the government from meeting its targets in the last six years under the Aquino administration.

The Neda official said the country’s economic growth targets were mainly affected by the “muted demand” from the rest of the world.

While the country’s GDP growth exceeded 6 percent from 2011 to 2016, the PSA said this was still below the 7.5-percent to 8.5-percent target for 2016.

Edillon said there were also delays in the implementation of various programs and projects.

“The ‘misses’ include the number of vehicular accidents in Metro Manila per day, the number of domestic and international flights, and classroom-to-pupil ratio,” the PSA said.

“However, there were also ‘hits’ which include four out of the five social infrastructure indicators [classroom-to-student ratio, water and sanitation facility to pupil and student ratios, and the percentage of local government units served by sanitary landfill],” it added.

Despite the drop in crime rate, Edillon noted that the Philippines continues to face other peace and order issues.

Data showed that crime solution efficiency exceeded its target of 38 percent in 2016 but the number of private armed groups and other threat groups increased to 83 in 2016, from 76 in 2015.

Edillon also said health targets were not met due to an “ineffective governance structure”. The PSA said the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP) had low enrollment and coverage rates.

However, Edillon said poverty targets and unemployment targets were partly met mainly due to the expansion of the Conditional Cash- Transfer Program and the K to 12 Program, which took 15 to 17 year olds out of the labor market.

“Some targets were, perhaps, too ambitious, for example, targets on NHIP coverage, or perhaps not well determined, for example, the number of seniors given social pension,” she said.

Edillon said the Duterte administration must work hard to grow the domestic economy by encouraging more investments and greater competitiveness so it would be able to attain its targets in the PDP 2017-2022. “Effort must be undertaken to address capacity constraints in the government and the private sector,” she said.

The Neda official also said there is a need to conclude peace negotiations, as well as the continuation of social-protection programs.

The PSA data is based on the 2016 Statistical Indicators on Philippine Development (StatDev). StatDev is a statistical indicator system that compares actual sectoral accomplishments with corresponding targets indicated in the PDP 2011-2016 Results Matrices).

It also captures the midterm updates, many of which were provided by respective agencies, for easier appreciation by planners, evaluators and other stakeholders.