OWWA cautions OFWs against direct-hiring scheme

COTABATO CITY—To ensure work documents are processed properly and in accordance with standards set by their employers, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (OWWA-ARMM) has urged its overseas work applicants to avoid “direct hiring” schemes and engage only with legitimate recruitment agencies.

Odin Abdula, OWWA-ARMM’s programs and services division chief, said that prospective overseas workers should transact only with licensed agencies duly accredited by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration. The advice came about following reports of rampant labor violations committed by employers, mostly in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, in the Middle East.

Abdula said workers hired through legitimate agencies are assured of support, as parallel efforts between foreign agencies or employers overseas and that of the government are done to address concerns of deployed workers. The direct-hiring scheme, however, limits Philippine overseas labor officers to immediately respond to problems of workers due to the absence of a legitimate agency, compounded further by stringent labor laws carried out by the host country.

“We usually remind recruitment agencies based in Manila and foreign agencies or employers overseas of their liability under Republic Act (RA) 8042 as amended by RA 10022, otherwise known as the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995,” Abdula said.



