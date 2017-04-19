OSG asks SC to junk de Lima’s petition seeking release from detention

BAGUIO CITY —The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to junk anew the petition of detained Sen. Leila M. de Lima seeking her release from detention following her indictment for drug trafficking.

In a 92-page memorandum filed on Monday, Calida downplayed de Lima’s claim of being a victim of political persecution for being the most vocal critic of President Duterte’s war on drugs.

The top government lawyer believed such argument has no basis, thus, should not be given weight by the SC.

“It does not, likewise, help de Lima to allege political persecution to justify the present petition. The writs of certiorari and prohibition are directed against Judge Juanita Guerrero. Judge Guerrero does not belong to the Executive branch, from which the political persecution is alleged to emanate,” the memorandum read.

He also said there was nothing wrong with the support he gave the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), the group that filed the complaint against de Lima before the Department of Justice, being a former member of the group himself.

“The Solicitor General deemed it prudent at that time to provide much-needed moral support to his former organization, the private complainant VACC, which was then pitted against de Lima, a powerful senator of the land,” the pleading read.

Calida, however, did not directly tackle de Lima’s allegation about her supposed meeting with high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian at the New Bilibid Prison, where they allegedly forged a deal to pin down de Lima—as alleged in the memorandum filed by the senator’s camp also last Monday.

He only addressed the issue in a statement released last Tuesday.

“Senator De Lima can do better than that. There is no truth to her allegations. Her absurd theories are desperate and futile attempts to veer the issue away from her involvement in narco-politics,” Calida said.

The government’ chief counsel also said de Lima’s petition should be dismissed due to “fatal infirmities” including violation of the rule on hierarchy on courts since she has a pending motion to quash information before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court that effectively seeks the same reliefs as her SC petition.

De Lima, Calida said, should have waited for Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 Judge Juanita Guerrero to rule on her motion before she could elevate the case to the high tribunal as a court of last resort.

The Court is expected to rule soon on de Lima’s petition seeking the nullification of the arrest warrant issued against her following the submission of the parties’ respective memoranda.