Organique Açai superior over other antioxidants

WHEN the Açai berry first came out, people all over the United States went crazy over it. Suddenly, the buzz on açai berry and its health benefits went viral, circulating the internet like wildfire.

Grown and harvested in South America, the açai berry is one of the hidden secrets of the Amazon rainforest. The fruits of the Açai Palm have been used for centuries by indigenous tribes of South America, where it is well known for its medicinal properties. Soon after its discovery by the western world, açai berries are regularly exported into America in order to make the health supplements that everyone is raving about.

While the açai berry is a fruit similar to other berries, their dark color is one big factor that determines the antioxidants within them. Antioxidants are responsible for the dark and purplish color of the berries. Loaded with antioxidants and other nutrients, the açai berry is touted as one of the healthiest fruits on earth where scientists have classified the açai berry as one of the world’s number one super foods because of the remarkable concentration of antioxidant in the açai berry, containing 10 times anthocyanins (a potent antioxidant) of red wine (per volume). Anthocyanins are phytochemicals that offer strong protective benefits to the cardiovascular system, digestive organs, brain, blood, as well as the rest of the tissues and cells of the body, exhibiting strong anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties.

Dr. Perricone too, is all praises for the açai, citing that its components range from “yielding a potent antioxidant effect that effectively counters inflammation and free radical damage to the entire body,” even adding that “the antioxidants in the açai berry help fight and get rid of cell-damaging free radicals which have been linked to the growth of cancer and tumors, as well as heart disease.”

The açai berry contains a full array of natural vitamins like (B1, B2, B3, vitamin C, vitamin E), minerals (potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus), essential amino acids ( phenylalanine, proline, glycine, and more), essential fatty acids (similar to olive oil), omega 3, 6 and 9, omega fats, protein to help to slow the effects of ageing and help lower bad fats like cholesterol in the blood. Amino acids are used in the repair and renewal of cells. Natural dietary fiber helps to give a satisfying full feeling, and works on cleansing build-up waste from the digestive system. Protein is actually a potent combination, which contains 14,753mg per 30mL/serving that our body must take daily to better combat the daily stresses, toxins, pollutants, free radicals surrounding us.

“Free radicals” is a term often used to describe damaged cells that can be problematic. External toxins, especially cigarette smoke and air pollution, are “free radical generators…” Cigarette smoke is a huge source of free radicals.” Over time, and with repeated free radical attacks that the body cannot stop, that damage can lead to a host of chronic diseases, including cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

The USDA recommended “5-a-day” fruit and vegetable servings will give you an ORAC score of about 1,750 units. ORAC ( Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) is an index that gauges the antioxidant capacity of a substance to neutralize the free radicals in the body. You may eat multiple servings of fruits and vegetables to counteract the effects of environmental toxins yet your body’s immune system simply can’t produce enough antioxidants to defend, buffer and protect it against the onslaught of free radicals.

if you want foods with greater antioxidant properties, you look for foods with high ORAC levels. The higher the ORAC number – the stronger the antioxidant properties of the substance. According to USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) 2010, the açai berry has the highest Total ORAC value among other common selected fruits and vegetables. Fresh açai has an amazing 5,500 ORAC score.

Organique Açai Premium Blend actually has an ORAC value of over 70,000 per 100 grams and helps build resistance because its ability to fight inflammation comes from its two components: antioxidants and oleic acid. When anthocyanins fight damage from free radicals, it keeps the cell DNA intact and stops the inflammation. Oleic acid makes the cell walls more malleable, so inflammatory toxins are able to leave the cell more readily, thus help avoid long-term damage.

Organique Açai Premium Blend also helps promote the goal of weight management and balance in a natural healthy way by increasing the metabolism of the body, providing healthy energy and stamina, and supporting the process of cleansing and detoxification especially the digestive and liver function that greatly enhance a healthy endocrine, cardiovascular and specially a strong immune system.

Internationally recognized Organique Açai Premium Blend is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Organique Asia. Organique Açai Premium Blend is available at Mercury Drugstores, Watson’s, and other major drugstore, and supermarkets nationwide.