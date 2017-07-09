On Duterte: The people speak again

The US Declaration of Independence—which was celebrated a few days ago—truly changed the course of society with one particular sentence. “Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”. Never before had this concept been so clearly institutionalized. The legitimacy and moral and legal authority to use the power of the state was only justified when the people consented, giving permission and/or agreement to the use of that power.

Abraham Lincoln further simplified the idea when he spoke of a “government of the people, by the people, for the people”.

Pragmatically, every organization, from a country to a club, functions better when the leadership has the support of the members. While there may be strong and rightful dissent as to which direction the group should go, a general—never unanimous of course—unity of purpose and goals simply works better.

A comment on social media the other day, though, perhaps summarizes the feeling of some, if not many, people. “The only thing wrong with the Philippine is the 16,601,997 idiots who voted for Duterte”.

Ironically, this was followed by the latest survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showing President Duterte with the highest net-satisfaction rating since his term of office began, at +66 with 78 percent of those surveyed giving the President a “Satisfied” rating.

Making a comparison with previous administrations may or may not be useful, valid or important. However, there is no denying that this President has faced several grave and major situations that the others did not in his first year of office. Further, neither of the past two presidents made such dramatic change of policy direction as Duterte, regardless if we agree or not with those changes.

The internals of the SWS survey show the highest net satisfaction demographics are from the “35-44” age group, “College Graduates” and “Women”. The largest drops in net satisfaction from the first quarter 2017 were in the “25-34” and the “45-54” age groups demographic. The largest increases were in the “Some elementary” education and the “35-44” age. The highest net rating economically is from the “D” and “E” groups. Interestingly, the biggest regional fall was in Mindanao, and the largest increase was in the Visayas.

What conclusions can we make from this snapshot of satisfaction/dissatisfaction with the President’s performance? Probably, none that would not be tainted with personal positive or negative bias.

Making any comparison between Philippine President Duterte and US President Donald J. Trump is ridiculous and only for the purpose of advancing a political agenda. However, a New York Times columnist said last week that Trump’s supporters are “idiots”. Sounds familiar? Trump’s supporters, the columnist added, do not “admire” elites who are “educated” and care about things like “culture” and the “cultivation of the human soul”.

So then, what can we say about the Philippines when our President’s greatest performance satisfaction comes from the most and least educated, and from the lowest economic classes? “The People” speak, and we may not fully understand the reasoning, but we must listen.