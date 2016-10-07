Ombudsman urged to probe senior citizen-fund anomaly

TUBIGON, Bohol—Senior citizens in this port town urges the Ombudsman for the Visayas to immediately investigate what they believed as mismanagement of their fund for quite sometime already.

“We wish to bring before your kind office the rampant anomaly regarding the handling of the senior citizens fund in our municipality of Tubigon, Bohol, starting from the year 2009, 2010, 2011 and up to year 2013.”

This was contained in the letter dated November 25, 2014, to the Ombudsman Visayas, (but only recently made public) signed by mayor-reappointed monitoring officer Baltazar P. Ora, Barangay Guiwanon President Rolando L. Tabuelog and former federal President Enrique M. Laron of the senior citizens here.

They said they found the “improper handling of senior citizens fund by the local Department of Social Welfare and Development officer and her co-conspirators.” They alleged that they were not given proper accounting of the said fund by the said officer, hence, they did not know where the money went.





The complainant also asked the Ombudsman to also “order” the Commission on Audit to conduct an audit of said fund “so that proper charges will be filed against those persons responsible for the misuse” of the fund.

They also bared that Edito Ricafort, president and, at the same time, Office of Senior Citizen Affairs head; Raide Cagampang, vice president; Arturo Yu, secretary; Lucresia Cosare, treasurer, who all acted as incumbent officers, “were not elected” based on the Senior Citizens Act or Republic Act 9994.

“There was no assembly called for the purpose, hence, they are now occupying their positions illegally and against the law,” they said.

Meanwhile, another letter is being prepared asking the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for support for their quest for fund assistance due them.

“It’s now a long time we feel doubt and our hope began to lose in vain cause until now we members of almost 5,000 senior citizens in the municipality of Tubigon have not yet given the exact national constitutional budget allocation for the elders’ benefits,” they said.

They said they are worried and wondering why this is happening to them. Sometimes, they said, they were being ignored “by our senior citizens PSCAP officials and especially the DSWD officials who conducted the matter.”