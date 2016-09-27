Okada Manila to open this year

THE Philippine tourism and hospitality industry is going to enjoy luster and prestige when Okada Manila opens before the year ends.

“We are very keen to start operations on the later part of 2016,” said Steve Wolstenholme, president of Okada Manila in a recent news briefing held in Pasay City.

Although gaming is major component in its operations, Wolstenholme said world-class hospitality and entertainment are going to be prominent in the Japanese-based company’s offerings to local and foreign tourists. To ensure the resort is going to meet the target period, Wolstenholme said the company has deployed more than 18,000 construction workers.

The first phase of the project will cover the casino floor, two hotel wings, nightclub and beach club, retail area, restaurants and an iconic fountain, claimed by the resort to be one of the largest in the world.





Occupying over 44 hectares of land, Wolstenholme said they are very meticulous from its architecture to its interior design to ensure every single detail, which was carefully planned and executed in order to bring to life Chairman Kazuo Okada’s vision. “Chairman Okada has been a longtime believer in the potential of the Philippines. This project is a fulfillment of his dream and his biggest gift to the Filipinos yet,” Okada Manila COO Takahiro Usui explained in a press statement.

Wolstenholme said Japanese firm Miurashin Architect + Associates will lead in the design of Okada Manila’s glass façade that glistens bright gold, representing abundance, luxury and the hue of Manila Bay’s famed sunset.

The recently finished sky bridge—a three-level structure that connects the two Y-shaped hotel wings, is one of the attractions of Okada Manila. The sky bridge will house the Sky Casino and offer a private gaming haven exclusive to VIP guests.

Located in the center of the building, the sky bridge allows guests an amazing vantage point over Manila Bay and the integrated resort’s $30-million dancing water fountain.

An all-encompassing Philippine destination

“The property’s size is incredible in scope. We do not want to focus on a single amenity in the property because we want to offer full range of products and services and be known as a complete travel destination,” Usui added.

The casino floor will occupy a total floor area of over 26,000 square meter (sq m) and provide up to 500 table games and 3,000 electronic gaming machines.

Wolstenholme said the two-wing hotel will have a total of 993 rooms including spacious 55-sq-m deluxe rooms and luxurious 1.400-sq-m villas. Foodies will find Okada Manila a food haven as they can feast across its 21 food-and-beverage outlets serving international cuisine from casual to fine dining. Its 9,000-sq-m entertainment center will have a nightclub and beach club enclosed in a climate-controlled glass dome and will feature 33 cabanas and bungalows equipped with amenities, such as private Jacuzzi, dining rooms, media and karaoke rooms.

Usui said the resort’s 800-meter circular glass corridor will offer luxury retail space.

Wolstenholme said the dancing fountain is going to be the most iconic feature of the property. The fountain size will be equivalent to 50 Olympic-size swimming pools and the lake that will need 178,296,000 glasses of champagne to fill up.