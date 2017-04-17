Oil prices on the rise again

LOCAL pump prices are on the rise again, the third consecutive week of increase.

On Monday oil companies said they would increase gasoline prices by P0.45 per liter, diesel by P0.65 per liter and kerosene by P0.60 per liter at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

The announcement of Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT and Eastern Petroleum was made on Monday afternoon. Other oil firms are expected to follow.

On April 10 oil firms implemented a P0.90-per-liter hike in diesel and P1.10-per-liter increase in gasoline.

A week before that, diesel and gasoline prices went up by P0.35 per liter.

“This is to reflect movements in the international petroleum market,” the oil firms said on Monday. The price increases were the result of increasing demand in the international oil market, as well as the cut in production by oil-producing countries.