Officials to finalize tax reform measure

GOVERNMENT officials are set to meet this week seeking to finalize their joint version of the comprehensive tax-reform package, which seeks to lower personal income tax (PIT) rates.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman and Liberal Party Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino said the lower chamber and officials of the Department of Finance (DOF) will determine during their meeting whether the ways and means panel will pass the measure before Congress goes on break on December 14.

According to Cua, there is still a need to settle contentious provisions in the DOF’s version of the bill it submitted to Congress.

Cua told the BusinessMirror in a text message the approval of the DOF version.

Lawmakers are opposing some of the offsetting measures being pushed by the DOF to make up the revenue lost from lowering personal income tax. Among the DOF’s offsetting measures are the imposition of excise tax on petroleum and the removal of value-added tax (VAT) exemptions for senior citizens and person with

disabilities (PWDs).

Cua said instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs, the lower chamber’s predilection is more on including a provision on more efficient tax-revenue collection.

“Hopefully they will adopt our tax administration efficiency recommendations,” he added.

P200-B revenue

CUA said the government could collect an additional P200 billion in revenues if tax-collection efficiency measures are included in the Comprehensive Tax Reform Package (CTRP). He said the additional income may be used to cover up for the estimated P159 billion in foregone earnings as the CTRP seeks to lower PIT rates and impose additional taxes on certain commodities.

“This will happen if we address the loopholes and lessen the corruption due to real time [tax] collection and right implementation of our IT system,” Cua said. “One of the tax-collection efficiency measures we are proposing is the improvement of our point-of-sale system. We want large retail establishments to directly connect to the revenue-collection agencies to address loopholes in the tax administration.”

The lower chamber and President Duterte seek to exempt workers earning P25,000 monthly, or P300,000 annually and below, from PIT.

But this runs counter to the proposal of the DOF to exempt from PIT only workers with a monthly salary of P20,833, or P250,000 annually.

Currently, those earning P10,000 or less a month pay a 5-percent income tax, while those with yearly earnings of P500,000 and above pay a 32-percent income tax.