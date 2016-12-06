Odes to joy: The joy of memory

I was planning to write about the joy of music. However, the joy of memory intruded.

My earliest memories go back to a time when I was a little over a year old during the war years. Flashes of images and bits of conversation bring me back to a sitio at the bottom of a gorge beside a river in Barrio Guihob, La Libertad, Negros Oriental.

The name of the sitio is Mala-ite. My family fled there together with my maiden aunt Tiya Basay and the family of my mother’s sister Mama Diday, and her husband, Sergio Catacutan.

My family originally lived in the poblacion of Guihulngan, where I was born, and my parents were both teachers. When the war broke out, my father joined the guerrillas. When our house was caught in the middle of a firefight between guerrilla and Japanese forces, my family decided to flee, as did the families of other guerrilla leaders.

I grew up listening to stories of our stay in Mala-ite. My elder sister Daisy and eldest brother Manong Ani have the most stories, which they passed on to us younger siblings and to their grandchildren.

Mala-ite lay at the bottom of a deep gorge. It was thickly forested and could not be seen from the top of the ridge. The house where our two families lived in was surrounded by huge trees. In the morning, our families would be awakened by the singing of countless birds accompanied by the sqawking of parrots. Wild flowers were everywhere. And, of course, the monkeys created their own racket. Since the house was beside a river, the older children, upon waking up, would jump into the river and take their morning swim. There was no lack of food—fish from the river, root crops, bananas and corn kept us well fed and happy.

My father would visit us without notice. He would come—sometimes in the night—riding a coal-black horse who was as nasty as his name: Devil. I don’t know what route he took to descend to our gorge a la Harrison Ford. I remember his hat—we called it “bostipol” then. My father always had a thick green woolen blanket, and a saddle for a pillow.

My younger brother was born in the middle of the night in Mala-ite. By the time the midwife arrived by lamplight from the nearest sitio, Baby Ely had already arrived in our little paradise.

What do I remember of Mala-ite? My mother and aunts sorting old clothes for bartering with far off “neighbors” for food. One of the sharpest images in my mind is that, of the three of them sitting across each other, unraveling threads from my father’s socks for darning and sewing. Thread was very precious. The loving arms of an elder cousin who was my yaya. Laughter of my cousins and siblings who spent all their time playing, unless they were called to lessons by my teacher-mother. Excitement over a python who got stuck in the bird trap made of sap from the bark of trees by my eldest brother and a cousin. Swallowing a leaf and getting sick. My mother’s singing, which was all the time.

Later on, our families moved much farther up the mountains to Malasbalas.

Seventy-four years later

Seventy-four years later, at the age of seventy-six, I decided to visit Mala-ite. I requested the young Mayor of La Libertad, Negros Oriental, Emmanuel Iway, and the Vice Mayor (former Mayor) Dodong Limkaichong to bring me there. I was told that, at my age, it is impossible for me to descend down the nearly perpendicular gorge to Mala-ite. The farthest they could take me by road was to Barrio Guihob, where the elementary school was.

Em and Dodong tried to track down the families who probably lived nearby. He was able to trace the grandchildren. Em called up my living siblings to get more details.

And so, on a Sunday morning I traveled from Dumaguete to La Libertad and proceeded to Barrio Guihob. I was accompanied by our Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad and other Department of Education officials. I brought computers for the school. The ride up the mountain was long and bumpy but the vista was spectacular. I cannot imagine how my mother in her pregnant state was able to walk 12 kilometers from Guihulngan to La Libertad, trek up the mountain and still descend down to the gorge.

During the turnover ceremonies for the computers at Guihob, I told the huge crowd, especially the schoolchildren that 74 years ago, I was brought to Mala-ite as a baby and am now returning as secretary of education. After lunch, Em and Dodong took me to the place where I could look down the gorge at Sitio Mala-ite. I could see the winding river, a bit of forest and bamboos. The barrio captain told me monkeys are still there.

Ahh, the joy of memory!