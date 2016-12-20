Nuvali treats Southern folks with its light show

By Rizal Raoul Reyes / Photos by Nonie Reyes

AFTER the success of the Ayala Triangle Garden Festival of Lights, property colossus Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) decided to expand the project to be able to reach more communities and cities. As far as Nuvali is concerned, ALI’s eco-estate project, joined the act this year to launch its own version, called the Nuvali Lights Show.

“This year we are ecstatic to introduce a magical and one-of-a-kind holiday treat to the south, bringing Ayala Land’s signature light-and-sound show to more cities and communities,” said Jennifer Chua, Nuvali marketing manager in a recent interview with the BusinessMirror.

The reception of the Nuvali Lights Show is very pleasing. “We’ve been very happy with the reception of the light show. Since it was launched on November 25, Nuvali has been monitoring the visits and we are quite pleased with the results,” Chua explained. “It has grown tremendously since the launch. The biggest foot traffic we got for a visit was 24,000 in one day,” she added. “There are also light shows currently running in Cebu and Davao.”

The common denominator of all ALI’s light shows is having a single creative director mounting the four light shows this year. Chua noted the preparation and conceptualization lasted four months. For the music of their light show, Nuvali specifically tapped Krina Cayabyab, the daughter of the illustrious composer Ryan Cayabyab. Ongoing until January 8, 2017, Nuvali’s grass fields light up like an enchanted field of tulips dancing to two five-minute medleys enjoyable for the whole family. The show will run every 30 minutes from 6 to 10 p.m. daily. Aside from the show, the field also features a variety of attractions, such as the 50-meter long light tunnel, Christmas trees and dandelion light installation. It will also be complemented with a Christmas fair that showcases traditional Filipino Christmas treats, such as bibingka and puto bumbong. A variety of local goods perfect for gift-giving will also be available.

Nuvali partnered with Estate Water, Qualimed Hospital, Amaia Steps Parkway, Ayala Malls Solenad, and Nestlé Kitkat for the lights extravaganza.For the shopaholics, it opened the Nuvali Christmas bazaar at Ayala Malls Solenad, which will feature unique local goods from Laguna. Solenad, in Nuvali will also have a roster of crowd-drawing events, including the “Christkindl Market” holiday village featuring traditional and modern gifts for sale from December 1 to 31.

Meanwhile, Xavier School Nuvali joined the Christmas celebration with “Christmas in our Hearts: The MCN Lighting of the Christmas Star”.

From sunup to sundown, Chua said the estate offers a wide range of activities for families and weekenders. With 50 percent of the development dedicated to green and open spaces, Nuvali features an off-road biking and running trails approximately 50 kilometer in total length, a multifunctional lake and a wildlife and bird sanctuary.

For people opting to have a relaxing a staycation, Chua said Nuvali Seda Hotel can offer a pleasant stay in an environment anchored on sustainability.

As far as the Solenad mall is concerned, Chua said it draws the biggest crowds during weekends. “We’ve been expanding our parking spaces here in Nuvali,” she noted. “That is our biggest indicator on the growth of visitors in Nuvali.”

Nuvali has experienced a drastic change since it was introduced in 2008. Before, Nuvali has been the preferred stopover for people going to and from Laguna to Tagaytay. “It has now become the destination in the South,” Chua said. In response to the warm reception of the market, Nuvali has expanded its coverage from 1,800 hectares in 2009 to its current 2,290 hectares. As they say, the best is yet to come, as ALI hinted the possibility of expansion in the future if the opportunity arises.

To get to Nuvali, private vehicles can pass through Mamplasan, Santa Rosa, Eton-Greenfield, Silangan, or Canlubang exit along South Luzon Expressway. Public transportation to Nuvali is available from major jump-offs, such as Bonifacio Global City and Balibago.