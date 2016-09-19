NUDHF renews focus on housing, urban development 

The government is updating the National Urban Development Housing Framework (NUDHF) by focusing on the role of local governments in providing sustainable housing and urban development.

In a news statement released on Monday, Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) Commissioner Linda Hornilla said there is a need to strengthen linkages with local governments to make the NUDHF more responsive to the needs of communities, particularly in light of climate change.

“We need to strengthen linkages between national urban policies and the spectrum of experience at different levels of the government to make the updated NUDHF more relevant to local authorities and communities; more coordination and collaboration when tackling urban challenges are necessary,” Hornilla said.

In a dialogue on the updating of the NUDHF with various stakeholders, mayors and local authorities called for efforts to make urban development and management more resilient.





The dialogue builds on efforts by the national government to consult with different stakeholders in updating and reviewing the NUDHF as a guiding framework for influencing and synergizing urban development and housing strategies at various levels.

United Nations-Habitat Country Program Manager Cris Rollo said climate-change adaptation and mitigation needs to be tackled within a framework of sustainable housing and urban development.

“It is in this context that we promote strengthened partnerships across all levels of the government as they work together to protect our environment, infrastructures and public spaces from the effects of climate change,” Rollo said.

The Leagues of Local Government Units expressed their support in advocating for meaningful cooperation to enable towns, cities and provinces to achieve human settlement-related goals in the context of overall national development.

Davao del Norte Gov. Anthony del Rosario Jr. underscored the need for well-coordinated policies and actions between national and subnational levels to make national policies and frameworks, such as the NUDHF effective at the local level.

He also cited the important role of local leaders in translating urban development and climate-change principles into local actions.

The dialogue was conducted through the Vertical Integration and Learning on Low Emission Development (V-LED) Project. It identified issues and generated feedback and inputs from local government leaders on their needs and requirements in order to make the updated NUDHF, relevant for their respective localities.

The V-LED Project is implemented by the United Nation-Habitat, in partnership with Adelphi research, and with support from the International Climate Initiative of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety.