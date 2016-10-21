PHILIPPINE Superliga (PSL)-F2 Logistics Manila absorbed a second straight loss and crashed out of the 2016 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women’s Club World Championship.

The locals yielded to Pomi Casalmaggiore, 19-25, 15-25, 21-25—but not without a fight—on Thursday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, a loss that was expected of a team that had three weeks to prepare for a world-level competition and a roster that has a measly international exposure.

Bannered by seven Filipinos and reinforced by as many foreigners, the home club hardly had any chance against the European champions, who, like the girls from the Rexona-Sesc Rio side, tutored PSL-F2 Logistics Manila on world-class volleyball.

“We faced Europe’s first team. They’re champions,” PSL-F2 Logistics Manila’s Serbian Head Coach Moro Branislav said. “I liked the first set, which we ruled for some parts, and we played better in the last set.”





With the loss, PSL-F2 Logistics Manila was relegated to the classification phase for fifth to eighth places, facing Pool B third-placer Hisamitsu Springs Kobe on Saturday. The local side closed out its preliminary round assignment against defending champion Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul on Friday evening.

PSL-F2 Logistics Manila mounted a rally to cut a 4-14 deficit and give the Italian club a scare behind Jaja Santiago’s power plays,18-21. But Valentina Tirozzi and Lucia Bosetti held fort for Pomi Casalmaggiore and finished out the frame to set the tone for the rout.

The hosts were blown away in the second set but played inspired in the third, taking an 18-13 advantage to again push their opponents to the net worried. But that was another gallant stand that got toppled by the Italian side’s composed and more skilled players.

Branislav praised his wards for showing better chemistry as the tournament got older, but continued to lament the team’s lack of preparation for a world-level competition.

“The 25-day preparation of the team has yielded some positive results despite it being short. We now see a better relationship among the players and the coaching staff has responded well. This is a good experience,” he said.

Team captain Rachel Anne Daquis only played in the third set and had just one point. She concurred with her coach, saying that their chemistry has improved and 6-foot-5 middle blocker Jaja Santiago and setter Kim Fajardo continued to play their roles for the team.

“Even if we lost, we are are still happy because Jaja [Santiago] played a great game, as well as Kim [Fajardo],” Daquis said.

Santiago shone the brightest for PSL-F2 Logistics Manila, finishing with 11 points.

“It’s overwhelming to score over tall blockers and Pomi is really a strong team,” Santiago said. “I’m happy because we were able to put up a good fight, especially in the third set.”

Fajardo was as impressive that she earned the attention of Pomi Casalmaggiore Head Coach Giovanni Caprara.

“I like the setter a lot because she’s incredibly quick and she has a lot of fantastic plays, and it’s very difficult to counter that,” Caprara said.

Fajardo refused to be flattered and vowed to play more inspired.

“It’s just a bonus for me [praises from the opponent’s coach] because that’s not my aim. All I want is to show everyone that Filipinos could play at the world level,” the 23-year-old out of De La Salle said. “We have to show the world that we can play, despite being short.”

Volero Zurich, meanwhile, swept Pool B sweep after upsetting powerhouse VakifBank Istanbul, 25-22, 27-25, 16-25, 12-15, 16-14, also on Thursday evening.

The Swiss club, which clinched the bronze medal last year, faces the No. 2 seed from Pool A, Pomi Casalmaggiore, in the knockout semifinals on Saturday.