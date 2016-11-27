‘Not even Trump could make BPOs leave PHL’

CHEAP office spaces will deter US-based firms in the business- process outsourcing (BPO) sector from leaving the country, according to consultancy firm Prime Philippines.

In the Global Investment Forum last week, Prime Philippines Managing Director Jettson Yu said the country’s office-space rental rates remain “competitive.”

In 2015 the average rental space in the country costs anywhere from P350 to P900 per square meter (sq m). This increased by only 6.2 percent this year.

“When he [US President-elect Donald J. Trump] made his statement about bringing back BPOs to the United States, one question that we ask among ourselves is that how can the US beat the salary and the office space rental rates in Manila or the Philippines?” Yu asked.

“I think even if they try to give tax incentives, it would be hard for them to bring back American BPOs to the United States,” he added.

Prime Philippines data also showed that office space demand remains robust, with firms in the BPO and information-technology (IT) sector accounting for 31.17 percent of occupancy. This is second only to the 38.53 percent occupied by firms in the finance, manufacturing, real- estate and health-care sector.

Yu added that the robust demand in BPO office spaces also fueled the construction of IT parks and buildings nationwide. The National Capital Region accounted for the biggest share at 79 percent, or 4.95 million sq m.

Tied in second are Regions 4 and 7, with a share of 7 percent each.

In Cavite, Batangas, Laguna and Rizal, Yu said a total of 443,905.17 sq m of IT parks and buildings is currently being constructed.

Earlier, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said the country’s BPO sector will remain attractive to US-based firms despite the President’s anti-American sentiments.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and Neda Director General Ernesto M. Pernia said the Philippine BPO industry will continue to enjoy the patronage of American firms because of low labor costs.

The minimum wage rates in Metro Manila, where a lot of BPOs and call centers are located, range from P454 to P491. This translates to around $9.46 to $10.23 a day based on a peso-dollar exchange rate of P48.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, weekly wage rates in the US averaged $1,043 in the first quarter of 2016. This translates to $149 per day for a seven-day work week.

The Neda, however, said downside risks to the economy remain, such as the vulnerability of the agriculture and fishery sector to the possible occurrence of La Niña, as well as the sluggish recovery of Europe.