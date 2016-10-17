Northern Luzon on path of supertyphoon

By Catherine J. Teves / Philippines News Agency

COMMUNITIES in Northern Luzon risk experiencing the brunt of the typhoon with the international name Haima, which could intensify into a supertyphoon and make landfall there this week, the state weather bureau said.

“We are not discounting such possibility so communities there must already prepare accordingly,” weather forecaster Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

He noted that Haima, that will be named Typhoon Lawin when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), is heading toward the country, moving over Pacific waters where it continues to draw the energy needed to intensify.





Citing the latest available data, Mendoza said Haima will enter PAR on Monday afternoon, move Northwestward and make landfall on Thursday in Cagayan province.

Haima is forecast to move across the northern section of Northern Luzon and head toward the Ilocos area, he continued.

The onslaught of Haima will likely affect the Batanes group of islands, as well as the Babuyan Islands, he added.

“Aside from heavy rainfall, Haima will likely fan storm surges in Cagayan’s eastern coast,” Mendoza said.

Winds of 220 kilometers per hour or more are also possible if Haima intensifies into a supertyphoon.

Landslides are likely, as well, since soil in some Northern Luzon areas might be saturated already due to the heavy rainfall dumped by Typhoon Karen there last week.

Karen exited the PAR at about 12 a.m. on Monday, Pagasa said.

In its Tropical Cyclone Advisory 3 released on Monday, Pagasa located Haima at 1,615 kilomters east of the Visayas as of 10 a.m. on Monday.

Haima intensified and is now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph and gustiness of up to 185 kph, Pagasa said.

The agency forecast Haima to move west-northwest at a faster 22 kph.

Mendoza said there is a 100-percent chance for Haima to enter the PAR.

High pressure building up over the Chinese mainland will prevent Haima from veering northeast towards Japan, so it will head toward the Philippines instead, he noted.

Karen floods 39 villages in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga—At least 39 villages in Central Luzon were submerged in floodwaters owing to the light to moderate rains spawned by Typhoon Karen.

Based on the latest report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) as of 6 a.m. on Monday, Nueva Ecija was heavily affected by the floods with 16 villages in the Talavera, Zaragoza, Bongabon, Rizal, and in the cities of San Jose, Palayan and Cabanatuan were under water up to 4-feet high.

In Pampanga 12 barangays in the towns of Macabebe, Arayat and Masantol were affected by floodwaters up to 3-feet high that cascaded from the provinces of Aurora and Nueva Ecija.

Some 11 villages in the Bulakan town and Meycauayan City in Bulacan were also hit by floods during the height of Karen.

So far, the RDRRMC is still awaiting reports from Aurora where the typhoon made a landfall in its capital town Baler at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the RDRRMC also reported a total of 16 road and bridge sections in Aurora, Bulacan and Nueva Ecija were rendered impassable due to floods, landslides and uprooted trees.

In Nueva Ecija 14 road sections and bridges are still closed to all types of vehicles.

In Aurora some national roads are also still not passable to all types of vehicle.

In Bulacan the Macaiban bridge between barangays Tumana and San Jose Patag in Santa Maria were still not passable to all types of vehicle.

The RDRRMC said clearing operations are now ongoing.

In Baler, Aurora, where Karen made a landfall on Sunday, the damage in infrastructures caused by the typhoon was initially pegged at P1.635 million by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Gabriel Llave, MDDRMO chief, said Karen was the most destructive weather disturbance to hit this town so far this year.

Llave said that the strong winds and heavy rains brought by Karen destroyed seven government infrastructures in the town.

He said the Baler Public Market in barangay Suklayin suffered damage estimated at P500,000.

The Baler Sports Complex located in barangay Suklayin was likewise slammed by the fury of Typhoon Karen with an estimated cost of P350,000.

The Baler town buildings, executive and legislative, were also hit by the typhoon with an estimated damage of P150,000 and P100,00, respectively.

Other public infrastructures which were not spared by Karen include the Quezon Parks (P150,000), Baler Terminal Eatery (P100,000), Baler Material Recovery Facility (P250,000) and Baler Cottages (P35,000).

Llave also said Karen totally destroyed 350 houses and partially damaged 2,353 houses here.

“As of this time, 200 families, or 1,196 people, are still staying in evacuation centers,” he said.

He also said that they are still assessing damages to agriculture in this capital town of Aurora.