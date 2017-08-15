North Korea takes a pause but PHL consulate in Guam remains on alert

HAGATNA, Guam—North Korea’s state-run newspaper reported on Tuesday that its leader Kim Jong Un has taken a pause on his plan to fire missiles toward Guam, but the Office of the Philippine Consulate said it would be premature to lift the precautionary alert for Filipinos living on Guam.

“We need to get confirmation from US and Guam authorities that we are in the clear, so we will not withdraw the warning alert just yet,” Consul General Marciano de Borja said.

“Reports that Kim has backed down remain unconfirmed, so we cannot recall the warning and then learn later that the threats are still there,” he added.

Guam’s lieutenant governor, Ray Tenorio, said the local government has been receiving some information that “the rhetoric has calmed down” and that “at least, it appears” that there are no imminent threats to Guam at this point.

“With respect to whether he is going to back off or not, we are just going to hold people accountable for their actions,” Tenorio said. “I think the rhetoric is one thing but if we have any belief, as a country or as an island, that there is going to be a threat, we are going to be prepared; we are going to be ready for it.”

As of Tuesday, there is no change in the security-alert level, according to George Charfauros, Guam’s homeland security advisor. Despite reports about the supposed pause on threats, Charfauros said the military does not rest in complacency.

“I don’t think the military ever relaxes when it comes to being prepared. There are [military] exercises next week,” he said. He was referring to next week’s start of military exercises between the US and South Korea that usually infuriates the North whenever it is held by the two countries.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has issued alert Level 1 for Filipinos, following the escalation of Pyongyang’s threats this week that it would launch four ballistic missiles toward the US territory.”

“Level 1 is a precautionary level. It means there is no immediate threat but people are advised to stay attuned to what is going on. They are advised to get ready with their grab bag and documents in the event that they need to be evacuated,” de Borja said.

Level 2 refers to movement restrictions. “This means they are not supposed to go out when the siren goes off,” de Borja explained. Level 3 is when the consulate has to implement its contingency plans, “if there is time and assuming we are still alive,” the consul general said.

The newly built Philippine consulate building in Tamuning will serve as shelter for Filipinos who might be displaced, de Borja said.

Level 4 requires mandatory evacuation. “We have a scenario listed for this, such as food and water shortage,” de Borja said.

Besides the deployment of a C-130 from the Philippine National Defense, the Philippine government has made arrangements with commercial carriers, such as the Philippines Airlines and Cebu Pacific, to repatriate the Filipinos.

There are roughly 40,000 Filipinos on Guam—an island acquired by the US from Spain under the Treaty of Paris, along with the Philippines and Puerto Rico. Filipinos account for 29.3 percent of Guam’s 160,000 population.

While Filipinos on Guam are not packing up to leave, de Borja said his office has been receiving inquiries about the security situation.

“We rely on advisories from US and Guam governments,” de Borja said. “Everything remains normal right now.”

Tenorio said the government of Guam remains confident the security threat will not raise. “I don’t see any imminent threat—that may be a personal view but I believe that Kim Jong Un is giving himself pause on taking action against the United States and our citizens.”