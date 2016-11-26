North Cotabato seniors get free eye checkup, eyeglasses

COTABATO CITY—Thousands of senior citizens in North Cotabato benefited from the outreach program conducted by the provincial government on November 21 in different municipalities, officials said.

Jessie Enid, focal person on health and legal matters, said the program includes free eye checkup and the corresponding distribution of reading glasses under the “Antipara para kay Lolo and Lola” program, part of the early gift-giving program of the provincial government this Christmas season.

He said the provincial government recognizes the necessity for senior citizens to wear eyeglasses to help them in their daily activities.

Enid said as in previous years, eye specialists from both public and private hospitals were invited as partners, and the provincial government has again coordinated with local government units (LGUs) to make the program even more effective.

Today’s outreach program came after a series of similar activity in the towns of Carmen and Kidapawan City last week.

The activity in Carmen was conducted as the town celebrated its 60th founding anniversary.

Carmen Municipal Mayor Rogelio T. Taliño said the eyeglasses will help many elders to cope with their activities and, in return, will make them more active.

“Our beloved senior citizens’ lives will now change for the better, especially those who cannot afford to see an ophthalmologist to have their eyes checked,” said Taliño of about 250 elders who availed themselves of the program.

In M’lang, North Cotabato, 324 senior citizens were beneficiaries of the outreach program. Last week the team dispersed eyeglasses and free eye checkup in the towns of Matalam, Kabacan, Alamada, Tulunan, Banisilan, Pigcawayan, Libungan, Midsayap, Aleosan, Pikit, Arakan, Antipas, President Roxas, Makilala, Kidapawan City and Magpet.

First initiated “Serbisyong Totoo” program in 2013, the Antipara para kay Lolo at Lola” has become a prominent activity every Christmas season along with other programs, such as the much-awaited “Pamaskong Handog Alay sa mga Bata”.

Provincial officials hope a greater number of senior citizens will benefit from this year’s free eyeglasses and once again make a positive impact on their lives.

Also in the pipeline are free medical-dental outreach programs, animal and seedling dispersal, technical training, workshop and scholarship program, among others.