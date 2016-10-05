Noble Endeavor

THE Dakilang Adhikain ng Ating Lahi Awards was held on Wednesday at the Unilab’s Bayanihan Center in Mandaluyong City.

Photo shows (from left) Teresita Peña, finalist, Barangay Pilar, Las Piñas City; Anita Naval, finalist, Barangay Dalandan, Valenzuela City; Violeta Reyes, winner, Barangay Tanza, Navotas City; Elenita Cayetano, finalist, Barangay Napindan,Taguig City; Dr. Edgar Caballero, winner, Barangay Merville, Parañaque City; Reverencia Ramos, winner, Barangay Concepcion Dos, Marikina City; actress Susan Roces, Rite Med ambassador; former Sen. Aquilino Pimentel Jr.; ALC Goup of Companies President Benjamin V. Ramos; Vincent Guerrero, general manager of Rite Med; Arthur Loyola, executive director of United Bayanihan Foundation; Rita Carpio, winner, Barangay177 Camarin, Caloocan City, Editha Santiago, winner, Barangay Ugong, Pasig City; Encarnacion Tan finalist, Barangay Little Baguio, San Juan City; Florentino Lorenzana-Barangay 60 Zone 5, Tondo, Manila; and Ofelia Lantin, finalist, Barangay Barangka Drive, Mandaluyong City.

The Dakilang Adhikain ng Ating Lahi Awards was sponsored by the BusinessMirror, Rite Med and the United Bayanihan Foundation.