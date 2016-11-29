Kate McKinnon celebrated, yes celebrated, the defeat of Hillary Clinton in a tearful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s famous song, Hallelujah.

She wasn’t putting down but lifting up the loser in the last American election. It’s a tradition, distinctly Japanese, called the Nobility of Failure, in a study of that name by the scholar Ivan Morris.

The Japanese believe there is more to be said for failure than success, for failure touches the soul, if sharply; while success polishes it with a dirty cloth. Even so, fire purifies and suffering saves, says the Lord.

I cannot sing that song. It is too lyrical. But here are the words as McKinnon sang them.

“Now I have heard there was a secret chord,

that David played and it pleased the Lord.

But you don’t really care for music, do ya?

Well it goes like this, the fourth, the fifth,

the minor fall, the major lift,

The baffled king composing Hallelujah.

Maybe I have been here before,

I’ve seen this room, I’ve walked this floor,

KI used to live alone before I knew ya.

I saw your flag against the marble arch

I love that it is not a victory march,

but a cold and broken Hallelujah.

I did my best, it wasn’t much,

I couldn’t feel so I tried to touch,

I didn’t come to fool ya.

And even though it all went wrong,

I’ll stand before the Lord of song

with nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah.

Hallelujah.”

At the end of the song, wearing a blonde wig and Hillary Clinton’s iconic white pantsuit, McKinnon said, “I am not giving up and neither should you.”

Amazing, how poetry can snatch victory, from the mouth of catastrophe.