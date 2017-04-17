‘No-take zones’ in Spratly Islands, reefs pushed

Experts said the Philippines should take the lead in exploring ways to reinforce the South China Sea arbitration ruling by “improving both the national and regional fisheries management agenda” in Southeast Asia with other claimant-countries.

Ma. Carmel Ablan Lagman of the De La Salle University’s Center for Natural Resource and Environment Research said the agenda can include establishing trans-boundary marine parks and areas of joint protection—or “no-take zones”—a setup that can work in the 100 or so small islands and reefs in the hotly contested Spratly Islands group. The study is part of a series of special papers commissioned by think tank Stratbase ADRi (ADRi).

“Doing this will preserve the living resources they harbor, hopefully, so they will replenish adjacent habitats,” she said.

Based on ecological considerations, such as the duration of pelagic larvae, surface circulation patterns, and seasonability of adults and larvae, the Spratlys is among the few remaining healthy, resource-rich areas and habitats in the West Philippine Sea and can, thus, benefit from multistate intervention.

“There are other reef areas within the region that may serve as refuge, sources or sinks of juveniles and larvae,” Lagman said.

For areas like Palawan reefs, for instance, which is in the jurisdiction of one state but the benefits accrue to others, agreements to share in the effort and cost to protect these reefs may be drawn. In such cases, bilateral agreements may be brokered and financing may come in the form of investing in the training of the next generation.

Other strategies that the Philippines can consider include taking advantage of other international ocean policy instruments that can encourage regional cooperation in the region, as well as developing regional-level policies targeted toward small-scale fisheries.

“The European Parliament in 2016 adopted a resolution for innovation and diversification of small-scale coastal fishing,” Lagman said. “Small-scale fisheries are seen as a solution, rather than a contributor, to the problem of overfishing. Similar efforts might be due among countries in the West Philippine Sea.”

Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase ADRi, said the Philippines’s unique achievement in bringing China to task in the South China Sea puts the government in a position to take a more active role in advancing its own fisheries-management policy. “But, more crucially, this national policy should be connected to a broader regional platform that respects mutual interests and aims for sustainability,” Manhit said.

Manhit announced that Stratbase ADRi will be hosting a forum on April 25 at the Tower Club with international relations experts to discuss the latest developments in South China Sea, the Benham Rise and the role of the Asean in achieving stability in the region.