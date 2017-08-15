No rush for senators to probe ‘Davao group’ link in BOC 

Senate probers are not rushing to look into the alleged involvement of the so-called Davao group of President Duterte’s supporters in the P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China seized by authorities in a Valenzuela warehouse, dismissing the allegations as “hearsay” unless backed by evidence.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III brushed aside reports that key witness Mark Ruben Taguba II, a Customs broker, had linked the Davao group to be “influencing transactions” at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

To the rescue

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella said the opinion of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs is “not enough” for Duterte to fire embattled Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor E. Faeldon.

At a news briefing, Abella said the President will take his time before deciding on the fate of Faeldon. “From the Palace, the President said he will wait for the reports of both chambers of Congress before deciding how to best address issues in the Bureau of Customs,” Abella said.

He added the President took note of the statement of the House panel, but will wait it out for the Senate to finish its own investigation on the matter.

Duterte on August 2 said he will not add fuel to the fire by deciding on Faeldon’s case with premature evidence. “Let the investigation go to its hand [and] let them [lawmakers] wind up,” the President said.

He added Faeldon still has his full trust, in spite of allegations of gross negligence and corruption thrown by lawmakers at the customs chief. “I believe in his integrity. As a matter of fact, he was in Davao [City] four years ago, together with some military men, and they were urging me to run,” the Chief Executive said.

Possible prosecution

The National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD), meanwhile, has recommended to the Department of Justice (DOJ) the criminal prosecution of businessman Dong Yi Shen, alias “Kenneth Dong”, and eight others, including Taguba, in connection with shabu smuggle attempt from China in May.

Facing possible charges of importation of dangerous drugs under Section 4 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, aside from Dong are Taiwanese Chen Min and Jhu Ming Jyun; Chinese nationals Chen Ju Long alias “Richard Tan” or “Richard Chen”, chairman and general manager of Philippine Hongfei Logistics Group of Cos. Inc., and Li Guang Feng, alias “Manny Li”; Taguba and Teejay Marcellana; and Eirene Mae Agustino Tatad, the sole proprietor of EMT Trading, which was identified as the consignee for the shabu shipment that was declared as general merchandise and its content certified by China’s Customs.

In addition, the NBI also asked the DOJ to prosecute Li, Dong and Taguba for unauthorized practice of Customs broker profession under Section 28 of Republic Act 9280 (Customs Brokers Act of 2004).

‘Name-droppers’

Sotto also suspects the group is “just being frequently name-dropped” to get past government regulators.

“Mostly hearsay. It is unfair to people named,” Sen. Richard J. Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, told reporters after adjourning Tuesday’s Senate inquiry into the shabu shipment anomaly.

Testifying before the committee, BOC Command Center Chief Gerardo Gambala was asked by Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV if he heard reports that presidential son and Davao City Vice Mayor Paulo Duterte was “using influence” at the BOC, but Gambala replied he had no “personal knowledge” about this.

“I do not have personal knowledge [on that]. I could hear noises, but only about the Davao group,” Gambala added.

Pressed by Trillanes if he heard about Paulo’s involvement, Gambala said, “He [Paulo] was not involved in any of the conversations.”

Gordon said the committee is preparing a preliminary report on its findings, indicating the BOC’s potential liability for allowing the shabu shipment to pass through Customs without inspection, as admitted by Taguba.

“It is not acceptable that the BOC had not done anything since the seizure of the contraband,” Gordon said. “If I am not convinced there is a smuggling syndicate [operating in Customs], I must be stupid.”

Gordon told reporters he is close to wrapping up the BOC inquiry. “I am just waiting for evidence before calling the Davao group. I dont know who they are,” he said

Witness protection

The DOJ earlier said it is looking into the possibility of placing Taguba under its Witness Protection Program following his testimony before the House of Representatives detailing alleged corruption in the agency.

It can be recalled that during the House hearing on the entry of P6.4- billion shabu shipment in the country from China, Taguba implicated a trusted aide of Customs chief Faeldon, along with several others, in the reported P270 million in bribes to BOC personnel for prompt release of shipments.

Among those named by Taguba were Customs director Milo Maestrecampo, Faeldon’s former colleague in the military; Teddy Raval of the Intelligence Group; Intelligence Officer Teodoro Sagaral; District Collector Vincent Maronilla; director Niel Estrella of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service; a certain “Major Gutierrez” who turned out to be already deceased; a certain Jayson and Maita, the latter from the formal entry division.

The controversy has prompted Estrella and Maestrecampo to offer their resignation from their respective posts.

Complaint

Based on its complaint, the NBI-AOTCD recounted that on May 26, it received information from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) with regard the illegal activities being perpetrated by a syndicate involved in the proliferation of illegal drugs in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

To validate the information, NBI-AOTCD coordinated with the CIIS-BOC, which, in turn, requested the former’s operatives to meet them at Puregold, Valenzuela City.

Before proceeding to the area, the complainant said prior coordination was made with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Upon arrival at Puregold, the NBI-AOTCD agents were told to meet the CIIS-BOC operatives at Hongfei’s warehouse in De Castro Subdivision, Paso de Blas, Valenzuela City.

At Hongfei’s warehouse, the CIIS-BOC informed the NBI operatives that they already proceeded to the area at 2 a.m., and with the consent of the general manager of the said company and by virtue of a letter of authority issued by Faeldon entered the premises for the conduct of inspection.

The NBI operatives noticed that there were hundreds of clear plastic bags containing white crystalline substance already being laid out on the floor.

“Initial findings revealed that the white crystalline substances in the bags are methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, a prohibited drug. As a result, a total of 505 bags were inventoried and seized by the AOCTD operatives. The four cylinders and their crates were also confiscated,” the complaint stated.

Based on the NBI’s investigation, Hongfei was previously registered with the BOC as a forwarder, but its registration expired in 2014.

Despite the expiration, Hongfei continued to operate as an international freight forwarder by engaging consultants who handle the release of goods from the BOC.

In February 2017, Hongfei tapped the services of Li, who is handling the release of his clients’ goods from the BOC.

Li then approached Dong to help him find a broker who will handle the importation of his clients, including Hongfei.

Dong then found Taguba who agreed to act as a broker for the importation of Li’s clients for the price of P190,000.

Dong, in turn, would charge P5,000 to P10,000 on top of the P190,000.

On May 17, Marcellano lodged the details of the shipment in the BOC and entered EMT Trading as the importer or consignee for the shipment.

Taguba availed of the services of Marcellana for the processing of the shipments of EMT Trading from China.

Tatad, according to the complaint, allowed Taguba to use the business name of EMT as importer.