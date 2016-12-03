No need for Charter revision to open up telco market—PCC

TAGAYTAY CITY—There is no need for a constitutional amendment to open up the capital-intensive, innovation-driven telecommunications market to foreign players. Lawmakers simply need to amend an “archaic” law that lists the sector as a public service.

This is according to Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) Commissioner Johannes Benjamin R. Bernabe.

In a recent presentation, Bernade said the government only needs to amend the decades-old Public Service Act of 1936 to allow foreigners to own and operate a telco carrier in the country.

“Article XII of the Constitution refers to the operation of public utilities owned by Filipino citizens. But nowhere in the Constitution is public utilities defined,” he said. “It is defined under the Public Services Act of 1936, which hasn’t been sufficiently and comprehensively reviewed since the 1930s.”

The Public Services Act enumerates businesses deemed as public services, including telecoms, thus, including the sector under the constitutional provision on 40-percent foreign-ownership cap.

“If we revise that 1930s legislation and limit the enumeration included in it, then we are effectively limiting what the prohibition in the Constitution would refer to. So, if we take away telecoms, for instance, in the enumeration under the Public Services Act, then it will no longer be subject to the 60-40 requirement,” Bernabe said.

President Duterte last week threatened to open up the telco market to foreign players to force companies to step up their game, cut their prices and promote inclusive growth.

According to Bernabe, the antitrust body will be proactive in pushing for the amendment of the antiquated legislation, which also fines telcos a mere P200 per day on complaints, an amount which the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) estimates is equivalent to about P1.4 million at present.

Play an active role

“We are advocating even within the commission that we adopt the proposed legislation that was prepared in the last Congress in trying to push for a limited enumeration of what constitutes public services,” he said.

The 16th Congress was not able to pass the law “for fear of anti-nationalistic” issues sprouting during the national elections in May.

Bernabe added: “I think we need to take an active role in pushing for that legislation, because even if we try to install competition disciplines in public utilities sectors, and there’s a 60-40 requirement in place, it’s going to be very difficult to encourage competition.”

He explained liberalizing the public utilities sector through an amendment of the law will help push for more competition disciplines in the market, thus benefiting the consumers with lower prices and more innovations.

Telecommunications is a capital-intensive and innovation-driven sector. Because of the restrictions, foreign players cannot fully participate in the wholesale market segment—now occupied by PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc.—thus, limiting the number of players that can infuse capital and allow the transfer of technology.

Salceda bill

In the lower chamber, Rep. Joey S. Salceda of Albay proposed to amend the 80-year-old law, saying that it no longer sufficiently addresses the changes in the economic framework brought about by globalization and rapid technological innovation.

Under House Bill 4468, the law will be adjusted to define public utility as “as a public service that regularly supplies the public and directly transmits and distributes to the public through a network its commodity or service of public consequence.”

Salceda’s proposal also removes electric power generation, electric power supply, gas supply, petroleum supply, transportation, telecommunications, broadcasting and other public services from the list of public utilities currently defined by the law.

“Competition and foreign investment are inhibited, because limitations that should only apply to the operation of a public utility are usually also applied to all public services,” the bill read.

Bernabe is hopeful that such an amendment will be passed by the 17th Congress, so as to help the competition commission do its mandate of promoting healthy and competitive markets in the Philippines.

“We hope that amendments to the law will be passed in the current Congress. And I think that the educative process will have to be initiated and pursued by different sectors. We all have to come to an understanding that liberalization is necessary, and that it does not necessarily mean deregulation —in fact, the more you liberalize, probably, the greater is the need for regulation,” he said.

Hanging issues

But opening up the market to new telco entrants without addressing the pressing issue on spectrum holdings would only thwart competition.

The antitrust body was in the middle of reviewing the deal between the telco duopoly and San Miguel Corp., when the Court of Appeals decided to temporarily stop the competition commission from evaluating whether the transaction was anticompetitive.

To recall, PLDT and Globe co-acquired San Miguel’ telco assets for roughly P70 billion in May. Such a transaction gave the two telcos access to a swathe of frequencies that the budding third player previously held.

The two telco titans then proceeded to utilize a huge portion of the spectrum holdings, and decided to return some to the National Telecommunications Commission.

The deal was signed just a few days before the implementing rules and regulations of the Philippine Competition Act was released.

Hence, the two telcos contested the review, citing that the deal was only under the transitory rules and regulations, which specifies that mergers and acquisition amounting to P1 billion and above should be notified to the antitrust body, and is then “deemed approved” after such notification.

“I think that issue has to be resolved. We think, obviously based on our initial review of the acquisition, that there are concerns about limited amount of spectrum available,” Bernabe said. “Will spectrum necessarily have to be freed up? We think so.”

According to experts, the remaining frequencies with the telco regulator are not enough for a third player to compete with the duopoly.

PLDT enjoys the lion’s share of the total spectrum holdings in the Philippines at 42 percent. Globe, on the other hand, holds 34 percent of the total.

Combined, various other small companies hold 9 percent, while 15 percent of the total frequency holdings are still with the regulator, waiting to be auctioned off.

