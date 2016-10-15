IF I had to do it again, I would say it again: The drug threat grew gigantic. Indeed, in the past six years, it metastasized to Stage 3 cancer. It, therefore, demands preemptive surgery before it gets too big and hot to handle for a state as weak as ours.

The drug threat needs—and I apologize again for the original phrase I used—a radical solution or—as the American Founding Fathers said of slavery, it needs a set of measures that will put the drug trade, like slavery, well on the path of self-extinction without a war to end it swiftly.

A state as weak as ours, and a people as poor as we, cannot withstand the full-scale assault on humanity and sovereignty of a robust drug trade, with the reach and ruthlessness of the Mexican and Colombian cartels. The strike must be made before the threat achieves an existential scale. That threat was confirmed by indisputable statistics, gathered by the administration before last preparatory to a feeble antidrugs campaign that people, like myself, made fun of, and which the succeeding regime:

resolutely ignored,

allowed to fester,

covered up,

or made light of.

These indisputable statistics are finally being consulted to the horror of those who hate drugs, and to the high anxiety of past officials who promoted drugs incognito.





It is true that one or two in the matrix of the drug trade are dead, but that does not mean the matrix is wrong in any particular. It only means that they are now dead. But when they were alive, they were drug dealers.

In the face of mounting evidence, my mind believes, but my heart denies, that some politicians—the nicest people in the world—after all, they are popularly elected and do not just qualify for their jobs—are into drugs.

In my time in Congress, some of us cut corners and pocketed them. Why not? Campaigns cost. But nobody ever crossed the line into drugs. We had honor and we had limits to our greed. But things changed after I left. Some have crossed over and more have taken money to conceal the transition.

As I watch one testimony after another, drive one nail after another in the coffin of my political affections—for I love them all, those I fight and those I praise by turns—I do not delight in the discombobulating of passing opponents. Instead, I deeply grieve the “irredemptive” and irreparable damage to our country.

Drugs are a cancer, and we can talk about surgery all we want, or chemotherapy because we are squeamish, but the truth is there is no cure for cancer.