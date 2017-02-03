No contraceptives for senior HS students—DepEd

Parents can now heave a sigh of relief.

The Department of Education did not give a green light on the plan of the Department of Health (DOH) to distribute condoms among senior high-school students in a bid to address the rising number of young Filipinos infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids).

Following their meeting sometime last week and the matter analyzed by the department legal team, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said she already told Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial that she will not allow the distribution of contraceptives.

“We analyzed ano ang role namin sa program na ito… because these children are minors. Kailangan ng parental consent sa mga ganyang issue,” Briones said in an interview over Abs-Cbn News.

Earlier Briones said she is set to meet with Ubial to better understand the plan of the DOH to distribute condoms in schools.

“Last night…another discussion with the Secretary of Health. We will meet next week. They will make their presentation, plans. The children will be the subjects. I have not seen the proposal yet but we are going to discuss it sometime next week,” Briones said at the 2nd National K to 12 Conference at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on January 10.

She noted that the issue is an “urgent matter”.

From what she knew, Briones said the plan of the DOH “is a preventive strategy than encouraging promiscuity.”

“The case of teenage pregnancy and HIV/AIDS is increasing and the age is getting younger and younger. The youngest is 10 years old,” Briones said, who also admitted to be alarmed of the number of young children getting pregnant.

As for the distribution of condoms, she added, “It will be for those who are actively engaged in sex. There will be counseling. It will not be done in a mass scale.”

“Not every child is engaged in sex. The children will ask the teachers. Those who want to seek assistance. It will be voluntary. The giving of condoms will be assessed,” she added.

She reiterated the DepEd has not given the “green light” yet to distribute condoms in schools.

“That is a very sensitive issue… Hindi sila tatayo diyan sa pinto at bawat pumasok ay bibigyan kagaya ng mga nagbibigay ng mga leaflets sa shopping center, hindi ganun… At hindi ka mag-di-distribute kung walang counseling, kailangan may magpapaliwanag. It’s not going to be a mass event,” Briones said.

Based on the figures obtained by the DOH, there are a total of 38,114 cases of HIV reported in the country from January 1984 to October 2016.

The figures showed that 10,279 of the 38,114 individuals infected of HIV-Aids belonged to the 15 to 24 age group, while over 19,000 were from the age group of 25 to 35 years old. In 2016 roughly 26 new HIV infections are being reported every day, higher compared to one HIV case recorded every day in 2008. The current information taken by the DOH also found that at least 1,912 Filipinos have died because of AIDS.

The DOH is planning to start the distribution of condoms in June in regions with the most number of HIV cases, including Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon, as well as in other vulnerable areas and high-risk population groups.

Around about P50 million to P100 million worth of condoms is scheduled for procurement this year.

Ubial earlier said condom distribution would help in preventing the spread of HIV-Aids, assuring that the youth will have to first seek parental consent.