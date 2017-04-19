NHCP ‘saves’ Rizal Memorial Sports Complex from demolition

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

SAVED by the bell.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has saved the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) from possible demolition or improper renovation attempts, by declaring it a “national historical landmark” on March 27.

In its Resolution 5, Series of 2017, NHCP board members underscored the lengthy period of contribution of the RMSC in the development of sports in the Philippines. The complex was completed in 1934, “in time for the country’s hosting of the 10th Far Eastern Games.”

The board, likewise, underscored the role of RMSC in the country’s history, having been “used as a garrison by the Japanese troops but was liberated on February 16, 1945.”

The NHCP resolution, signed by its Board Chairman Rene R. Escalante, and members Abraham P. Sakili, Victorino Mapa Manalo, Yolanda E. Jacinto, Jeremy Barns and Ludovico Badoy, is the second declaration about the RMSC’s cultural and historical importance to the country. In 2016 the National Museum, which Barns heads, already declared the sports complex “an important cultural property”.

The double declarations come amid continuing concerns by the plan of the city of Manila and its partner, the Razon Group, to develop RMSC into a commercial center anchored on a mall. Contacted by the BusinessMirror, the Razon Group declined to issue a statement on the NHCP resolution. Heritage conservationist Ivan Henares told the BusinessMirror that the NHCP resolution doesn’t prevent the city of Manila and the Razon Group to “modernize” the sports complex, “but the buildings and open fields should be preserved”.

In a related development, informed by Barns of the National Museum’s separate designation of RMSC as an important cultural property, William I. Ramirez, chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission, wrote the former a letter dated April 3, 2017, saying: “We appreciate with thanks the passing of the said declaration after due deliberation of the National Museum panel of experts. It is with great joy that we accept the recognition. Rest assured of our commitment to protect, preserve and conserve these historical structures considered as cultural heritage, which will serve as inspiration and pride of today’s Filipino youth and the future generation.” Under the original plan of Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, the Philippine Sports Commission and its athletes would be transferred to another sports complex in Clark, Pampanga. Republic Act 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, provides that structures older than 50 years old cannot be demolished. Any modifications on such structures have to follow strict guidelines set by the NHCP.

In its resolution, the NHCP board also noted that the stadium itself was “designed by Juan Arellano of the Bureau of Public Works [and is] significant for its Art Deco Style of architecture with features such as curving walls, double band of moldings and beveled corners with nail head ornaments.”

The sports complex was rebuilt in 1953 “and hosted not only athletic meets, but also entertainment, religious and social events,” the board added. Heritage conservationists have been in constant uproar over the city of Manila’s seeming indifference to protecting its historical and cultural heritage. Under the term of Mayor Lito Atienza, for instance, he allowed the demolition of the Jai-Alai building on Taft Avenue, a major Art Deco building. It is now a mall.

Under Estrada, property developer DMCI was allowed to construct a 49-story condominium along Taft Avenue, ruining the line of sight from the Rizal Monument at the Luneta. A number of historical buildings in Binondo and surrounding areas were also allowed to either be demolished or purchased without consulting government historical and

cultural agencies.

In a statement issued last December, the Heritage Conservation Society said that, while it welcomed plans to redevelop RMSC, these proposals “must note its adaptive reuse, including keeping all the public open spaces, especially the football and baseball fields. Commercial activities can be built into the facility without diminishing open spaces, where people can engage in sports, participate in events and concerts, and enjoy themselves.” (See, “Heritage Conservationists push more green spaces in Manila redevelopment plan”, in the BusinessMirror, December 9, 2016.)