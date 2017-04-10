NFA pegs deficit in govt rice stocks at 490,800 MT

THE National Food Authority (NFA) has again appealed to the NFA Council (NFAC) to allow the importation of rice, as the deficit in its buffer stock stands at 9.8 million bags, equivalent to 490,800 metric tons (MT).

Sans imports, NFA Administrator Jason Laureano Y. Aquino said the food agency will be hard-pressed to comply with the 30-day buffer stock mandated by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) for the lean months of July to September.

The Ledac requires the NFA to maintain a buffer rice stock good to last for 15 days at any given time and for 30 days at the onset of the calamity-prone lean months, based on the daily consumption requirement of 32,150 MT.

“At present, the NFA needs an additional 490,800 MT of rice to meet the mandated volumes for food security. Much as we would want this additional stock to come from local produce, we cannot compete with the private traders who are offering prices much higher than the government’s P17-per-kilogram support price,” Aquino said.

Citing data obtained from the NFA’s field monitoring, he noted that traders are buying paddy rice from the summer harvest an average of P18 to P20 per kg across the country.

At this point, Aquino said the only way the NFA can fill the deficit in its rice buffer-stock requirement is through importation.

“If the government does not possess the right volume of stocks when the lean months come, who would provide for the needs of calamity victims? Surely, not the private businessmen who will never transact business at a loss,” he said.

Initially, the NFA is seeking approval from the NFAC for the immediate government-to-government importation of the balance of 250,000 MT out of the 500,000 MT rice imports approved for 2016.

Ideally, Aquino said the entire volume should arrive in the country within April to allow the NFA to preposition the stocks, especially in calamity-prone areas in the Philippines.

“The additional government rice imports will not be released into the market to compete with commercial stocks. These are intended mainly for buffer stocking. This is the difference between our stockpile and those imported by the private sector, which they sell at a profit,” he said.

Aquino noted that, when Supertyphoon Yolanda battered Tacloban and the rest of Region 8 in 2013, it was the NFA that mainly supplied the rice requirements of the victims.

“Our country is composed of many islands, and most of these islands are prone to natural calamities. In Batanes, for example, the NFA supplies 80 percent of the people’s rice requirement,” Aquino said.

Other Philippine islands prone to calamities where NFA maintains rice buffer stock include Camiguin, Catanduanes, Marinduque, Romblon, Polillo, Siquijor, Guimaras, Palanan in Isabela, Bantayan and Santa Fe in Cebu, and Camotes Island.

As of March 1, the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the country’s rice inventory dropped by nearly 19 percent to 2.18 million MT, from 2.67 MMT recorded a year ago.

Data from the PSA also showed that total rice inventory during the period was also 5.23 percent lower than the 2.3 MMT posted in February.

Despite the decline in stocks, the PSA said the total rice inventory is sufficient to meet the rice-consumption requirement of Filipinos for 64 days.

“Stocks in the households would be enough for 34 days, those in commercial warehouses for 18 days, and those in NFA depositories for 12 days,” the PSA said in its monthly report, titled “Rice and Corn Stocks Inventory February 2017”, published over the weekend.

The PSA said 52.95 percent of rice stocks were with the households, 28.81 percent were in commercial warehouses, while 18.24 percent were in NFA depositories. Almost 78 percent of NFA stocks consisted of imported rice.

PSA data showed that NFA stocks during the period reached 396,970 MT, while commercial warehouses accounted for 626,930 MT. Rice in households reached 1.15 MMT.

“Compared with the previous year, rice stocks in the households grew by 30.03 percent. Stocks in commercial warehouses and in NFA depositories dropped by 11.25 percent and 63.30 percent, respectively,” the report read.