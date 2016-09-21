‘NFA has enough rice stocks for typhoon victims in Batanes’

The National Food Authority (NFA) said its rice stocks in the province of Batanes, which was recently hit by Typhoon Ferdie (international code name Meranti), are enough to feed the affected families.

According to the food agency, its total rice inventory as of September 20 in the province reached 5,889 bags, or 294.45 metric tons (MT), which would be adequate for 56 days.

In a statement, the NFA said it has already released 419 bags of rice to the local government unit of Batanes and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for distribution to typhoon victims.

“Also, some 100 bags of rice for DSWD are still on standby, ready to be withdrawn from the food agency’s warehouse anytime,” the NFA said.





The NFA added that it has an Operations Center, which is activated immediately when there’s typhoon or other calamities and disasters. It is mandated to immediately respond at least 22 hours after emergencies.

Typhoon Ferdie left Batanes in a state of calamity after it hit the province earlier. The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council estimated that the typhoon destroyed P370 million worth of crops, homes and government facilities in the province.

The NFA said the typhoon spared its warehouse in Batanes. The province relies mostly on rice supplied by the NFA and a few commercial retail outlets.