NFA begins building farm-support facilities

The National Food Authority (NFA) said on Wednesday it has started construction of a 100,000-cavan capacity warehouse to boost the agency’s stock capacity in Alangalang, Leyte.

“The 100,000-cavan capacity warehouse will come to fruition within the 180-day construction period,” the NFA said.

The NFA added that it has inaugurated a 2.5-TPH multipass rice mill that can process 50 bags of palay per hour and has a milling recovery rate of 65 percent and 63 percent for regular-milled rice and well-milled rice, respectively.

“These new facilities will answer the food-security concerns of Region 8,” said NFA Administrator Jason Laureano Y. Aquino during the inaugauration of the new rice mill and groundbreaking ceremony of the new NFA warehouse at the NFA compound in Alangalang, Leyte.