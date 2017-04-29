Nexus partners with Singaporean firm for local Hybrid Cloud market

LOCAL enterprise solutions provider and information-technology (IT) reseller Nexus Technologies Inc. (Nexus) announced in April the formation of partnership with Singaporean ITG firm InfoFabrica (IFF) to provide hybrid cloud services across the enterprise, commercial and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors in the Philippines.

“There is a huge opportunity for Philippine companies, big or small, to take advantage of what cloud services have to offer,” Nexus-InfoFabrica Country Sales Manager John Defiesta said on April 21. “Our direction is to guide companies through the entire process of shifting their business processes to the cloud—whether from an on-premise environment to the cloud, or to manage a mix of both on-premise and cloud environments.”

Defiesta said the partnership will promote and sell cloud solutions from cloud service providers (CSPs), such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM Softlayer and Google, to local companies gearing towards providing cloud services. “The joint venture merges Nexus’s coverage of the local IT market and InfoFabrica’s solutions portfolio as one of the early adopters of the hybrid cloud platform in the region,” Defiesta said.

According to Gartner Inc., worldwide public cloud services are expected to grow by 18 percent this year to a total of $246.8 billion, up from $209.2 billion in 2016. The highest growth will come from cloud system infrastructure services, which is projected to grow by 36.8 percent to reach $34.6 billion this year. cloud application services, or software as a service (SaaS), is expected to grow by 20.1 percent to reach $46.3 billion.

Advertisement

On the other hand, a new forecast from the International Data Corp. (IDC) said total spending on IT infrastructure products (server, enterprise storage and Ethernet switches) for deployment in cloud environments will increase 15.3 percent year-over-year in 2017 to $41.7 billion.

Public-cloud data centers will account for the majority of this spending, 60.5 percent, while off-premises private cloud environments will represent 14.9 percent of spending, IDC said early-April. On-premises private clouds will account for 62.3 percent of spending on private cloud IT infrastructure and will grow 13.1 percent year-over-year this year.

Aside from CSP product offerings, Defiesta said Nexus-InfoFabrica will also provide services, such as migration, from on-premise to the cloud environment and vice versa, data center replication, infrastructure consulting and cloud architecture and design. Potential clients can also conduct proof-of-concept testing free of charge at a laboratory in Singapore. Security concerns associated with conducting business on the cloud will be addressed by the two companies in response to several trepidations on cloud security operations, such as maintaining compliance, identity and access management, dealing with advanced threats, insufficient visibility and consistent controls.