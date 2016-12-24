Newcoast Boracay: The other side of the world’s 24/7 island

By Marane A. Plaza

From bangin’ island parties, stylish yacht cruises, sunbaking sessions on its famous white sand to adrenaline-infusing water sports, Boracay is, indeed, the world’s 24/7 island.

Its pristine beach matched with fine white sand is surely a delight for global and local travelers alike, but more than anything, the island lifestyle that Boracay exudes is what has gotten urbanites to coming back for more.

Dubbed recently by international magazine Conde Nast Traveler as No. 1 on its Top 10 Destinations to Watch List, as well as the World’s Best Island, Boracay is indeed a fave spot for tourists and locals who seek and love both the quiet, charming vibe of paradise and the lively island life.

Just when you thought you got Boracay all figured out, there is another side of this world-class beach destination. And travel insiders and lifestylista call it the Newcoast Boracay. Megaworld Corporation and Global Estate Resorts Inc. are developing this other side of Boracay, which is being buzzed as the game-changer, or “The Next Big Thing in the Philippine Tourism.”

The landmark haven right now in this new side of Boracay is the 150-hectare luxury resort with private beach coves and accommodations that seamlessly blend into the lush landscape—Fairways & Bluewater Newcoast Boracay. This gorgeous, contemporary paradise is famous for being the only property in the island of Boracay Island having a lavish golf course.

Piece of heaven in Newcoast Boracay

Fairways & Bluewater, the largest resort in Boracay sitting on a 150-hectare property, recently concluded its biggest expansion project to date. During the two-year development period, three new villas with over 200 rooms have been added to the landscape of the property. The resort currently has an inventory of more than 600 rooms.

Aside from the rooms, new amenities are also found within the cluster. The Laguna Café is an al-fresco restaurant with an unobstructed view of the golf course while the Laguna Pool has a stunning swimming pool bordered by a landscaped garden and decked with modern water features.

With the property strategically located at the center of the resort’s 18-hole par-72 championship golf course, guests are treated to a view of a refreshing carpet of green and the resort’s lush surroundings. Some of the rooms directly look out to the Laguna Pool, providing a scenic view for the guests, as well.

Various types of accommodations are offered by the three new villas: Arcadia offers superior rooms, while Cypress boasts of a room lineup from superior to premier with a pool view, to the spacious family suite. The Alameda Lobby exclusively serves guests of the two villas.

Monterey, considered as the premium villa in the whole property, offers superior, premier, connecting rooms and the sophisticated Fairways Suite.

Guests at the Monterey villa can expect personalized service as it has a dedicated front desk and housekeeping staff that are available 24 hours a day. A true showpiece structure, various amenities can be found in the five-story Monterey villa: modern elevators, a play pen, a modern gym, a sports bar and play lounge, a business center, function rooms, outdoor play area and the grand ballroom.

A relaxing and exciting paradise

Aside from the new cluster, Fairways & Bluewater also completed another masterpiece: the Ventana Pool and Restobar. Located on top of a hill, the newest infinity pool is a major attraction at Fairways & Bluewater. Overlooking the breathtaking Sibuyan Sea, the Ventana Pool dazzles with its stunning colored fountains, Jacuzzi, cabanas and delightful pool bar offerings.

Prior to the completion of the Ventana and Laguna pools, four pools already existed in the property: the Cabana Pool, Lucia Pool, Infinity Pool and the Atlantis Pool. Having four pools in the property offers guests the convenience of going for a refreshing swim at their leisure. Fairways & Bluewater takes pride in being a water lover’s paradise. Aside from its six swimming pools, the resort also features its very own private white-sand beach. The Paradise Cove is exclusive to guests of Fairways & Bluewater. This makes it perfect for guests to appreciate a quiet and serene swim away from the usual sound and crowd of Boracay.

For the more adventurous travelers, exciting water activities can be arranged. These include parasailing, Jet Skiing, banana-boat rides, kayaking and scuba diving among others. Fairways & Bluewater’s exclusive surroundings can also be appreciated through the resort’s various land activities, such as the horseback riding and Segway rides. High-altitude adventure can also be experienced through the resort’s zipline and cable-car rides. Fairways & Bluewater is also the perfect place for golf enthusiasts who want to experience an exciting game with a stunning view. A game in the Graham Marsh designed 18-hole par-72 golf course offers the opportunity to catch a view of the Sibuyan Sea and the resort’s thriving flora.

Finding relaxation

After an exciting outdoor adventure, guests can wind down and relax in any of the resort’s two spas: Bluewater Spa, which offers traditional massages in its menu of services, and Maris Spa, which charms with its beachside cabanas. They can also opt to take a quick timeout in the resort’s health and wellness facility, which features a Jacuzzi, steam bath and sauna.

The rooms in the resort’s over 20 villas also tempt guests to stay indoors. Spacious by Boracay standards, Fairways & Bluewater’s over 600 rooms offer a view of the golf course, the nearby pools or the lush gardens found in the property. When the night comes, they can cap the day by taking part in the resort’s themed events: Pool Party, Acoustic Nights, Mongolian Feast or Street Food Fiesta.

A gustatory adventure

A total of four restaurants with spectacular views are found at Fairways & Bluewater. The La Terraza is an al-fresco restaurant that overlooks the resort’s private white-sand beach. The Veranda, located near the Veranda grand lobby, offers relaxed dining and a view of the golf course.

From the new cluster comes the Laguna Café and Monterey Café. A cozy dining destination with an al fresco dining setup, the Laguna Café presents Modern Asian cuisine in its menu, while Monterey Café is a sophisticated air-conditioned restaurant that offers international dishes to its diners.

Pool bars were also built for the convenience of the resort’s guests. The Cabana, Lucia and Ventana pool bars are swim up bars that offer popular drinks and beverages. These pool bars also make the pool areas ideal for a relaxing day with family or friends.