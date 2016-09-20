New procurement law IRR takes effect this October

The 2016 revised implementing rules and regulation (IRR) of the procurement law has been signed into law and will take effect on October 29. Don’t be left behind!

These changes will impact on all government procurement and transactions with the private sector. Understand these changes as Center for Global Best Practices launches its pioneering two-day seminar, entitled "What You MUST Know About the Government Procurement Law IRR 2016," to be held on Thursday and Friday, September 29 to 30, at the Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City.

The biggest buyer and consumer of infrastructure, goods and services is the government. The private sector can win big if they fully understand the procurement law and its IRR, including the changes on Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) composition and its functions, guidelines in the formulation and revision of APP, registration, eligibility requirements and Submission of bids under the PhilGEPS, form and contents of bidding documents, alternative methods of procurement and eligibility requirements for the procurement of infrastructure, goods, and services. For public officials, avoid getting into trouble due to violation and ignorance of the procurement law. Failure to know these can lead to perpetual disqualification for holding public office, including criminal and administrative cases based on Commission on Audit (COA) findings of irregular transactions. For the private sector, avoid disqualification due to noncompliance. Given the big money involved, you lose big when you get disqualified.

This program is highly recommended for BAC chairmen and their members, government officials in the national government agencies, local government units (LGUs) and government-owned and -controlled corporations, as well as the business sector—suppliers, contractors and consultants and would-be players—who want to participate and do business with the biggest client of them all that is worth billions—the government.





This special seminar will feature Engr. Antonio V. Molano Jr., who is presently the director of the Department of Public Works and Highways Region 3. He is a subject matter expert on procurement of goods and infrastructure having written the procurement manual and bidding documents for civil works and lectured extensively on these topics. He was part of the team that drafted the IRR on procurement law; and Edmund B. Talle, who served as a director of the Department of Budget and Management, Procurement Specialist of the AusAID program on Provincial Road Management Facility under the Coffey International Development Pty. in 2012, chairman of the Regional Inter-Agency Bids and Awards Committee in Region 8, and lectures on procurement law and IRR for the capacity-building of many LGUs.