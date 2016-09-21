Never Too Old For CrossFit

By CJ Lampad

As we grow older, our muscles tend to weaken and this decline can eventually stop us from engaging into our active lifestyles.

But study says weightlifting can help us decrease the decline even if we’re on the top of our ages. It is never too late.

But isn’t weight training too risky for the elderly? Mike Kameta thinks otherwise.





This New Zealand-born, 53 year old dad is still all out in his athletic lifestyle. A CrossFitter since July last year, Mike is in very good shape – still being able to attend to boxing and rugby.

“I joined CrossFit to compliment my boxing training.

I attended my first boot camp class and was handed my bottom on a silver platter. After that, I was hooked and couldn’t get enough. I just kept going back for more sessions,” Mike said.

It’s easy to dismiss weight training, or any type of fitness activity, when you get old. Most people would have this convenient excuse. They are either anxious of pulling a certain muscle and risk themselves to an injury.

Mike though engaged himself further through CrossFit. An infinitely scalable workout for any fitness level, CrossFit has deep roots in weightlifting throughout its programming. Weightlifting is proven to benefit the elderly population in relief from arthritic pain, prevention of bone fracture, improved walking and ease in performance of activities of daily living.

Mike is member of PrimalApe CrossFit, where he is guided by the coaches right in the details of technique and consistency to movements. The 1,200 sq. m facility right in the heart of Don Chino Roces, Makati city, is where he trained ground up along with people of different ages and walks of life.

“It is never too late to try CrossFit. Age doesn’t matter, consistency does. Whatever your training maybe, be consistent, Just do it”, Mike concludes.

