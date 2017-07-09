Net oil imports reach 38.41 million barrels in January-March

The country’s oil net-import bill in the first three months of the year increased to $2.137 billion, from $1.258 billion in the same period a year ago, mainly on account of higher world oil prices.

The amount represents a total net import-oil volume of 38.410 million barrels at end-March this year, higher from 36.065 million barrels in the same period a year earlier. Net oil import is the difference between the country’s net imports and exports.

Of the total volume, the country imported 42.064 million barrels, with a value of $2.383 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Of which, 21.987 million barrels are crude oil, and the remaining 20.077 million barrels are finished products.

In the same period last year, the country imported 39.710 million barrels of oil worth $1.405 billion. Crude-oil volume stood at 18.801 million barrels, while finished products make up 20.909 million barrels.

On the other hand, the country’s petroleum-exports earnings for the period slightly went up to $246 million, from $147.4 million at end-March last year.

In terms of volume, exported oil reached a total of 3.655 million barrels at end-March this year, slightly higher than last year’s 3.645 million barrels. Of which, exported crude oil reached 350 million barrels, and finished products reached 3.305 million barrels in the first quarter of 2017.