Nene Pimentel says shift to federalism done in 3 years

FORMER Senate President Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr. said the proposed transition to a federal form of government endorsed by Malacañang and the leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives is likely to be completed in the midterm of President Duterte.

Interviewed after speaking at a BusinessMirror-Unilab awards rites for senior citizens on Wednesday, Pimentel said the federalism transition process would take about three years.

He said the working timetable estimated by his son and namesake, current Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III during a separate interview earlier, was achievable. According to the elder Pimentel, the projected timeline for completing the task “is feasible as, far as the work in Congress goes.”

But, all in all, the former Senate President said he does not see everything completed in less than three years. The entire process, from enacting an enabling law to conducting a referendum to ratify the shift to federalism, would take three years.





At the same time, Pimentel Jr. voiced hopes that local government units (LGUs) can have enough time to build up capacity so they can be the spearhead for inclusive growth and participative in empowering development in countryside and marginalized areas under a federal system.

“This capacity is crucial as they [LGUs] stand to see their resources boosted under a federal setup,” Pimentel Jr. told BusinessMirror. He added that in a federal system, the vision is to enlarge the pool for sharing —from just the internal-revenue collections right now to include all other government fees; and to hike the LGU share “from current 60-40 in favor of the national government; to 80-20 in favor of LGUs.”