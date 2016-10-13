Neda’s long-term plan for PHL gets Duterte’s nod

President Duterte has signed an executive order (EO) approving and adopting the 25-year long-term plan that was completed by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) during the Aquino administration.

In EO 5, signed on October 11, Mr. Duterte said the “AmBisyon Nation 2040” would be used by the government as guide to triple per-capita incomes of Filipinos and eradicate hunger and poverty.

“An appropriate set of milestones shall be identified to guide the successive medium-term development plans,” the EO read.

“The Philippine Development Plans [PDPs] to be crafted and implemented until 2040 shall be anchored on the AmBisyon Nation 2040 and overall goals,” it added.





As Asia is projected to be the center of the global economy by 2050, Mr. Duterte said the country needs a “bold vision” and “effective development planning.” The Neda said AmBisyon Natin 2040 represents the collective long-term vision and aspirations of the Filipino people for themselves and for the country for the next 25 years.

“It describes the kind of life that people want to live, as well as how the country will look like by 2040. As such, it will serve as an anchor for development planning across at least four administrations,” the Neda said.

In coming up with AmBisyon Natin 2040, the Neda said it followed a consultative process.

An advisory committee, composed of representatives from the government, the private sector, academe and civil society, guided the overall implementation of the visioning exercise.

Experts from different fields of development were also consulted, especially on the thematic technical papers. Guided by the Advisory Committee, the Neda led the development of the project’s various components, including public consultations through focus group discussions, national survey and technical studies.