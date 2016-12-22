Neda to finish crafting economic blueprint in January

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said it would be able to complete and submit a new economic blueprint to the President by the end of January 2017.

Documents obtained from the Neda showed the 2017-2022 Philippine Development Plan (PDP) will also be submitted to the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) next year.

“The PDP is employing strategies based on the three main pillars of the long-term vision. These are malasakit, or solidarity, and enhancing the social fabric; pagbabago, or real transformation, that reduces inequality; and kaunlaran, or increasing potential growth, and sustaining it,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia earlier said.

Documents indicated that the PDP of the Duterte administration will be divided according to six thematic parts and 22 chapters.

The proposed thematic parts will focus on aspects of the data obtained from “AmBisyon 2040” such as enhancing the social fabric, or malasakit; reducing inequality in economic development opportunities, or pagbabago; and increasing potential growth, or kaunlaran.

The other thematic parts will focus on creating an enabling and supportive economic environment; foundations for inclusive and sustainable development; and how to move forward.

The first thematic part will be an introduction which will contain an overview of the current socioeconomic conditions in the country. These are among the major differences compared to previous PDPs, which had fewer chapters and no thematic parts.

“It will, thus, focus on regional development, infrastructure, agriculture development and culture, all strategies consistent with the long-term vision, the administration’s 10 point socioeconomic agenda and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” Pernia said.

The PDP 2017-2022 will be anchored on the President’s 10-point socioeconomic agenda, which aims to lay down a solid foundation for inclusive growth, a high-trust society and a globally competitive knowledge economy. The PDP will serve as “the backbone or bond” that will hold all government agencies together in working toward achieving the Duterte administration’s goals.

The Duterte administration’s PDP will also be anchored on AmBisyon Natin 2040, which is the government’s 25-year vision for the Filipino people.

“AmBisyon Natin 2040” summarizes the goals and aspirations of Filipinos for the country over 25 years, or a generation from now, such that by 2040 Filipinos will “live in a prosperous, predominantly middle-class society, where no one is poor.” It is meant to be an anchor for development planning across at least four administrations, beginning with the Duterte administration.