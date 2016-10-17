Neda sees sustained growth for Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY—The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) in Eastern Visayas is eyeing a sustained economic growth in the region this year.

Neda Regional Director Bonifacio Uy said they expect a significant improvement of the economy for this year based on the first-semester reports.

“The economic growth for 2015 will continue [to go] up to this year,” Uy said in a news statement.

The data presented by the agency shows an affirmative result on the indicators they used to measure economic growth for the first two quarters of the year.





The services, trade and industry sector still continue its progress with a growth of 2.4 percent on services and a 13.1-percent increase on yearly business-name registration, based on the preliminary report of the agency.

This indicates an increase of businesses being established in the region, according to the Neda official.

“New investments in the region confirmed renewed or strengthened business confidence in the light of a strong consumption-based and service-oriented economy,” Uy said.

The finance, infrastructure and logistics, peace and security sector also showed a promising result.

Tax collection went up by 29 percent to P2.18 billion. Two additional banks are now operational, bringing the total to 202.

There is also an increase in the cargo volume, passenger and aircraft movement in the shipping and aviation industry.

Other indicators, such as agriculture, posted a 0.15-percent decline in production due to the lingering effect of Supertyphoon Yolanda (international code name Haiyan) in 2013 and El Niño in the region.

However, the Neda is hopeful that this will be addressed with the current administration’s thrust in the immediate completion of post-Yolanda recovery projects.

“We are confident that this will be resolved, especially now that new administration is ardent with program implementations,” Uy added.

The final annual report on 2016 economic performance of Eastern Visayas will be released in July next year.