Neda bats for passage of economic bills

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) on Tuesday pushed for the passage of several economic measures during the 17th Congress to spur rural development and the growth of local industries.

Neda Deputy Director General Rosemarie G. Edillon said the agency’s legislative agenda is aimed at promoting the industry and services sectors, agriculture and fisheries sectors, environment and natural resources, social protection, shelter security, health and nutrition, and education and skills enhancement.

Edillon presented the agency’s legislative agenda during the organizational meeting of the House Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

To boost the growth of the industry and services sectors, the Neda called on Congress to amend the Export Development Act; remove restrictions on the foreign investment negative list (FINL) of the Foreign Investments Act; and to liberalize investment areas, including those provided in the 1987 Constitution.





The Neda said rationalizing fiscal incentives, amending the charter of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Anti-Money Laundering Act and rationalizing the mining fiscal regime would further improve the competitiveness of the Philippines.

Edillon said the proposed amendments to the Export Development Act (EDA) of 1994 seek to make the country’s business environment more supportive of trade, in light of recent developments in the global market, such as the weakening of traditional export markets, and the emergence of free-trade agreements and other regional economic-integration initiatives that have led to stiffer competition in the global market.

She added that the rationalization of incentives seeks to harmonize the various investment incentives laws, address the weak monitoring system of incentives, and plug the leak in government revenues.

“The rationalization of incentives will be necessary in light of the move to propose a comprehensive tax reform package to Congress,” Edilllon said.

With the government aiming to attract more foreign investments into the country, the Neda official said removing or reducing the limitations on foreign investments or participation in certain activities as provided for in the Constitution and specific laws is “necessary”.

The Neda also backed an omnibus bill that will amend specific laws limiting foreign participation in investment activities/areas, except those provided in the Constitution.

The bill seeks to open to foreigners retail trade enterprises with a paid-up capital of less than $2.5 million; culture, production, milling, processing, except retailing, of rice and corn; contracts for the construction and repair of locally funded public works; and contracts for the supply of materials, goods and commodities to government-owned or -controlled corporation, company, agency or municipal corporation.

To improve governance, the Neda is pushing for the passage of key measures, such as the proposed Government Efficiency Office Act, Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, the Public Financial Management bill, full implementation of the Integrated Financial Management Information Systems, the Bangsamoro basic law, Salary Standardization Law IV, and the comprehensive tax-reform law.

“The Government Efficiency Office Act, which will set policy-making principles and guidelines to be followed by all government agencies, to ensure efficiency across government agencies—Senate Bill 348 has been filed on this. [A] Freedom of Information Act [is still needed] because Executive Order 2 covers only the Executive branch and needs to be expanded to cover other government agencies,” Edillon told the committee.

For the agriculture and fisheries sectors and environment and natural resources, Edillon said the Neda is asking the House of Representatives to pass measures reforming the National Food Authority (NFA) and the amendment to the Agricultural Tariffication Act of 1996, or Republic Act (RA) 8178.

Other measures for boosting the agriculture and fisheries sectors that the Neda wants to be enacted include the extension of the Issuance of Notice of Coverage (NOC) for the Land Acquisition and Distribution, Delineation of the Specific Forest Limits of the Public Domain (Final Forest Limits Act) and the Mining Industry Coordinating Council’s (MICC) proposed bill on fiscal regime and revenue-sharing scheme.

“Reforming the NFA aims to decouple the regulatory and proprietary functions of the agency. Amendment to the Agricultural Tariffication Act of 1996. With the expiration of the QR on rice in June 2017 under the WTO, there is a need to amend RA 8178 to remove rice exemption from tariff,” she said.

Edillon said the NOC bill will allow the Department of Agrarian Reform to continue the issuance of NOCs and to accept the Voluntary Offer to Sell, which expired on June 30, 2014.

As for the MICC’s proposed bill, the Neda said the council provided a “simple computation” by setting a fixed government share instead of assigning different rates for several mining taxes, royalties and fees.

Among the measures for social protection and shelter security that the Neda wants Congress to enact include the proposed Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program Act; SSS Reform Act of 2016; and the creation of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.