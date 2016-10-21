Nearly half of millennials receive parental aid-report

DURHAM, North Carolina—Nearly half of millennials report that their parents are covering some of their expenses, according to a recent study by Fidelity Investments.

Forty-seven percent of millennials who were studied, which for the report were ages 25 to 35, still had their parents pay for certain items since becoming independent. For many this means remaining part of the “family plan,” for example, they are still on their parents cell phone plan. But it could also mean their rent is being covered, with 21 percent of millennials reporting they still live at home.

The study was part of a biennial report that the investment group, which has a significant presence in Research Triangle Park, puts together.

But, while parents still cover some expenses, this has allowed the millennial generation to increase its savings. The savings rate for the generation has increased since 2014—with 85 percent of the generation reporting some form of savings in 2016, compared to 77 percent in 2014, a 10.4 percent increase.





Most of the savings has been earmarked for emergency funds, with 59 percent of millennials, who mostly came to age during the recession, setting aside on average $9,100. That number is higher than older generations such as Gen-Xers ($8,700) and Baby Boomers ($7,100).

“Developing sound savings habits at an early age provides a number of big advantages,” said Kristen Robinson, senior vice president of Fidelity Investments. “The impact of saving early and consistently is powerful, whether for short-term goals like buying a car or booking a dream vacation or for larger goals like buying a home or saving for retirement.”

Though millennials are increasing their savings, they aren’t aggressive when it comes to investing those savings.

The study finds that 86 percent of those with an emergency fund are storing a portion of the money in a traditional savings account, which the report said likely to return less than 0.25 percent in interest.

And even though 62 percent of millennials have an investment account, only nine percent view themselves as investors, with the majority considering themselves either spenders (44 percent) or savers (46 percent).

Fidelity Investments is a privately-held financial services firm based in Boston with $5.6 trillion in assets under management. Fidelity employs around 3,100 people in RTP, according to published reports.