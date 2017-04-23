NCR Bets Sparkle

SAN JOSE de Buenavista, Antique—Divina Sembrano and Karl Yulo grabbed two gold medals each to kick off National Capital Region’s (NCR) bid for a 13th consecutive overall championship in the Palarong Pambansa’s 60th edition, which President Duterte enthusiastically opened on Sunday at the Binirayan Sports Complex.

Sembrano won gold in secondary girls’ individual all-around of rhythmic gymnastics, with teammate Krystal Mae Maguidato clinching silver. They later teamed up in ruling the team event with 113.26 points, shoving Central Visayas (100.38) to the silver and Bicol (82.90) to the bronze.

Yulo, younger brother of national gymnast Carlos Yulo, topped the boy’s all-around artistic event and led NCR to the team championship with 92.55 points. Central Luzon got silver, while Calabarzon took bronze.

NCR also bagged top honors in the team event of the elementary girls’ category, with Negros Region’s Kiana Alabagan ruling the individual all-around by outclassing Big City bet Breanna Labadan, 39.79 to 39.4.

In the secondary boys’ team event, the trio of Jhon Romeo Santillan, Juancho Miguel Besana and John Ivan Cruz scored 96.15 to give NCR the gold medal in the secondary boys’ event, with Soccsksargen (88.15) and Western Visayas (82.3) completing the podium.

More than 12,000 athletes, coaches and officials are seeing action in the Palaro that Antique is hosting for the first time through Gov. Rhodora Cadiao.

In his speech to open his first Palaro under his administration, President Duterte encouraged the young athletes to use sports in developing their character, stressing that the government will be investing more money to the youth during his tenure.

“We invested so much money for you because it is my sacred duty to give my full sport to the young ones,” Duterte said. “And this moment belongs to you. Now, you must have the sense of responsibility and discipline—build the competitiveness within you.”

“The people [of Antique] are energized and encouraged. The economy will do well. This is a confidence-building opportunity for our province and we should not waste it,” Cadiao said.

Joining Duterte and Cadiao during the opening ceremony that highlighted the province’s culture were Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez and his four commissioners and Sen. Loren Legarda a native of Antique.

Former Southeast Asian Games long-jump and hurdles queen Elma Muros-Posadas received the inaugural Palarong Pambansa Parangal Achievement Award. She also lit the caldron with hometown pride, tennis player Marian Jade Capadocia.