Natl Police, WCKF in joint anti-illegal drugs projects

POLICE officers assigned in the Davao region recently led a peaceful initiative, called “Baktas sa Kausaban,” at Rizal Park, Davao City, to help bolster President Duterte’s campaign against the use and sale of illegal drugs.

The “unity walk for change,” led by Chief Supt. Manuel R. Gaerlan, Davao region police commander, was a simultaneous multicity activity with 13,411 participants from Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley.

The initiative is a by-product of the National Police’s ongoing community relations program, as it mainly aims to generate awareness and gather support of all stakeholders; to kick-off regular physical activities of the surrenderors; and create willing sponsors to fund the drug victims’ rehabilitation and social reintegration process.

One of the country’s most active nonprofit organizations, the Wong Chu King Foundation (WCKF) provided a full sponsorship, while its representatives also joined in the refreshing initiative.





Aside from the surrenderors, representatives from various government agencies, non-governmental agencies, private sectors, faith groups, local executives, barangay officials and National Police personnel graced the event.

The assembly began at daybreak and the participants completed the walk by 7:40 a.m., followed by a program.

The WCKF external affairs director, retired Police Director Melito Mabilin said, the foundation believes in taking small but necessary steps to help the needy and provide opportunities to the deserving but less fortunate individuals, thereby changing the “world” and doing the impossible one step at a time.

“The small steps we made this morning in this noble undertaking lead to bigger steps toward the change we are all dreaming to achieve—a peaceful, drug-free country,” he addressed.

WCKF head volunteer retired Lt. Gen. Edilberto Adan called for a never-ending effort to change and pursue a better life away from drugs, as these vices only permit a temporary escape yet create a permanent damage among its users’ lives.

“Drugs destroy the moral fiber of our society and causes problems in its most basic unit—the family. But through the values of compassion and malasakit, it’s never too late,” the former Army commander added.

Meanwhile, Gaerlan, in a letter, extended his deepest gratitude to the WCKF for being a partner in the police’s project, named “Oplan Double Barrel,” which aims to completely eradicate the use and sale of illegal drugs

“Your presence and contribution to the event signifies your sincere desire to be part of President Duterte’s advocacy,” he added.