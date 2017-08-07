National scientist Alcala is PHL’s Biodiversity Hero

Philippine National Scientist Dr. Angel Alcala (center), receives the Asean Biodiversity Heroes award, the first such recognition given by the Asean Centre of Biodiversity (ACB) to 10 Asean winners at ceremonies held at a hotel in Manila on Monday.

With him are Philippine Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones (from left); Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee, deputy secretary-general of Asean Socio-Cultural Community; ACB Executive Director Roberto Oliva; and Michael Bucki, Climate Change and Environment counsellor for Asean of the European Union.

The others awarded together with Alcala, a former environment secretary, are Eyad Samhan of Brunei Darussalam, Sophea Chhin of Cambodia, Alex Waisimon of Indonesia, Nitsavanh Louangkhot Pravongviengkam of Lao PDR, Prof. Zakri Abdul Hamid of Malaysia, Dr. Maung Maung Kyi of Myanmar, Prof. Leo Tan Wee Hin of Singapore, Dr. Nonn Panitvong of Thailand and Dr. Dang Huy Huynh of Vietnam. A

Photo by Alysa Salen